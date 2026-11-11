Adobe wants to make laboriously switching apps a thing of the past — starting with a two-way partnership with Google

Adobe leverages Google partnership to integrate Gemini Omni, Veo and Nano Banana into Creative Cloud apps

Acrobat will also be embedded inside Google Workspace and Gemini for easier PDF handling

Google DeepMind is also working with Adobe to make GenAI editing near-instant

Adobe has revealed how its relationship with Google will go even deeper in a two-way exchange, with Adobe tools set to become more readily available inside Google's products like Google Workspace and Gemini, and the latest Google models appearing across more Adobe apps.

The company boasted of its now more than 1 billion monthly active users, sharing an overall objective to make the administrative part of creative work less time-consuming by reducing the number of interfaces users need to switch between.

Core to the collaboration are Google's Gemini Omni, Veo and Nano Banana models, which will become deeply integrated within Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere and Adobe Express.

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But the event's biggest message this year has focused on improving access to Adobe's tools and meeting creatives wherever they are. With that in mind, Adobe Acrobat will become more integrated into the Google Workspace and Gmail experience so that users don't need to download files and re-open them through Adobe's interface.

The company says 400 billion PDFs are opened using Acrobat annually, quantifying the scale of this collaboration between two major productivity software vendors.

By far the biggest real-world impact will come from the collaboration between Adobe and Google DeepMind, which starts with Photoshop. Described as an exploratory effort between the two companies, the two are targeting near-real-time edits to reduce the disruption typically associated with handing over parts of the workflow to AI.

"By further connecting our respective platforms, we are giving creators and enterprise teams a powerful, integrated environment to turn their ideas into high-impact content," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian wrote.

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