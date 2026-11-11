How to watch Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death online from anywhere – stream the docuseries now

Learn more about the manosphere and the brtual reality of the deaths and disappearances of victims of toxic masculinity. Read on for how to watch Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death online from anywhere with a VPN.

Across three episodes, Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death tells the story of Tony Huge, a former model-turned-lawyer-turned-bodybuilder who was at the heart of a bone-chilling string of disappearances in Thailand. It's a shocking story which takes place before the true rise of influencers like Clavicular and problematic internet personalities like the Tate Brothers.

Without spoiling the true story, we know that the docuseries will detail how Huge fled the US and built a harem of young women in Thailand, as well as disaffected young men who bought into his biohacking methods. We'll hear it all from the horse's mouth, too, as Huge opens up the doors to his life.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death online and stream the show from wherever you are.

Can I watch Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death for free?

Fans in the UK could catch (at least some of) Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death for free, if they sign up to a Disney+ free-trial.

Those in the US can do similar, by signing up to a free 5-day trial of DIRECTV, which carries Hulu.

However, if you're in Canada, or Australia, there is no option to get a free trial of Disney+ or Hulu.

Not in the UK? use a VPN to make it seem like you are, so you can access all the streams you normally would.

Use a VPN to watch Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

How to watch Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death online in the US

Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death is available for free to US viewers via the DIRECTV 5-day free trial.

Bundles on DIRECTV include Disney+ and Hulu, and start at $59.99 after the free trial has ended.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death on Disney+, and the show will land there on November 11.

Disney+ subscriptions in each of the countries mentioned start at the following price points:

- UK: £5.99 per month

- Canada: $8.99 per month

- Australia: $9.99 per month

Visiting one of these countries from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death FAQ

Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death trailer

Get Huge: Looksmaxxing To Death | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

What's been said about Get Huge: Looksmaxxing To Death?

Speaking to Wired about her problematic documentary subject, director Stacey Lee said: "It was, ‘Here’s my harem, here’s my other men that I’m leading, here’s my muscles, here’s my drugs.'

"Therein lies the problem for the young kid watching at home who is watching this as a blueprint for their life. They can't discern what's real and what's not. Even I was having trouble discerning what was real and what’s not."

She added: "It was such an absurd story—I mean, a penis influencer dying in Thailand. But what was really interesting beyond the subject matter was the deeper story — why are men going to Thailand, and why is this kind of masculinity becoming more and more prevalent in online spaces?"