Watch Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track for free on Channel 4 (UK)

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Starts on Sunday, November 8

Stacey Dooley usually delivers hard-hitting documentaries for the BBC, but she's making the switch to Channel 4 for this slightly lighter adventure across Australia to explore the country's most remote regions.

The first episode will see Dooley leave the tourist trail and check out Kangaroo Island, just off the coast of South Australia. She will spend time with the locals there, while taking a look at the rugged wilderness and diverse wildlife on the scenic island.

Funnily enough, November is a busy time for Dooley. She's on BBC Three at the same time on the same day as this first episode, with her documentary Fallen Women. She will also be back on BBC Three on November 9 for Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole, as well as episodes of this Australian journey every Sunday. If you're a fan of her work, you're in luck!

Ready to take a trip Down Under? Read on to see how to watch Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track for free in the UK

In the UK, Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track will air for FREE on Channel 4 every Sunday, from November 8, 2026 at 9pm.

If you miss the broadcast you'll be able to watch it on Channel 4's streaming platform after the launch.

How to watch Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad when Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track airs, you can watch without regional restrictions using a VPN. .

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Can you watch Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track in the US?

Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track is a UK-only production (for now) and it won't be airing or streaming in the US.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the show when traveling around – it's easy. Details above..

Can you watch Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track in Canada?

Likewise, there are no plans to release Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track in Canada, be it on normal TV or a streaming platform.

UK viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track.

Can I watch Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track in Australia?

Don't be fooled by the title, there is nothing to suggest that Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track will get a release in Australia at this time.

The most likely home for the show, eventually, will be SBS. The platform has some of Dooley's other shows on there.

Aussies can also use a VPN to get access to watch UK TV from abroad.

Stacey Dooley's Australia: Off the Beaten Track - episode guide

While there is only an episode title for the first episode, giving us an idea of what to expect, there are only release dates for the other five episodes in the series.

Episode 1 - Kangaroo Island (November 8)

Episode 2 (November 15)

Episode 3 (November 22)

Episode 4 (November 29)

Episode 5 (December 6)

Episode 6 (December 13)

Who's involved?

Presenter / Host: Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley Directors: Jake Blackburn, Ellie Cartwright

Jake Blackburn, Ellie Cartwright Executive Producers: David Alrich, Brendan Dahill

David Alrich, Brendan Dahill Story Producer: Rebecca Dixon

Rebecca Dixon Production Company: Perpetual Entertainment

Perpetual Entertainment Distribution: ITV Studios

ITV Studios Network: Channel 4

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