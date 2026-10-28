How to watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 for free, online and from anywhere

In Brief Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 starts October 28

Catch it for free on iPlayer

Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (75% Off)

If you love watching celebrities being put through their paces in intense challenges, you've come to the right place as Celebrity Race Across The World returns on Wednesday, October 28 at 8pm BST, with Jeff Stelling and Ella Eyre among the contestants this year.

They'll be joined by musician Sam Ryder and Princess Andre (daughter of Peter), as well as their chosen family members for a gruelling journey from Borneo, across South East Asia, and into Australia. With no phones and limited supplies, can they go the distance?

Ready to tune into this thrilling and highly competitive gameshow? Here's how to watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 online and on TV from anywhere for free.

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Can I watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 for free. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. You can also watch on the free-to-air channel BBC One from Wednesday, October 28 at 8pm BST. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 is available on BBC iPlayer for free. The first episode will drop on October 28.

You can also watch the series on the linear TV channel BBC One. It airs on Wednesdays, starting on October 28, at 8pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 in the US?

Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 is only available in the UK – on television and BBC iPlayer – so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States yet.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 in Canada?

Similar to the US, Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 in Australia?

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Like in the US and Canada, Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 is not available to stream or watch on any TV channels yet.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 need to know

Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 - contestants

Singer-songwriter Ella Eyre with her childhood friend, Nana

with her childhood friend, Nana TV and radio presenter Jeff Stelling with his son, Matt

with his son, Matt Influencer Princess Andre with her brother, Junior Andre, who is a musician

with her brother, Junior Andre, who is a musician Singer-songwriter Sam Ryder with his best friend and tour manager, Kaz

Celebrity Race Across The World 2026 - start and finish line

Contestants will begin the race in Kuching, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak in North West Borneo.

They'll then pass through five checkpoints, in three countries and two different continents to reach their end goal of Melbourne, Australia.

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