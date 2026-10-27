How to watch Love Island Australia season 8 online – FREE STREAM new episodes of dating show

It may be spooky season for many of us, but Down Under the summer is in full swing, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Love Island Australia!

After spending the last few years in Spain, the show moves back to its original home of Fiji, with the Islanders checking in to a villa that might look familiar to fans of Love Island USA.

Sophie Monk returns as host, welcoming fourteen (at least to begin with) hot young singles to the island. This year’s crop includes tradies Jack and Keanu, models Amanda, Zel and Sammi, traffic controller Ava, PT Oli, pilates instructor Layla and ‘funemployed’ Phoebe.

With the opening episode already delivering with Bombshells and secret past relationships, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride this season. Here's how to watch Love Island Australia season 8 online and for free.

Can I watch Love Island Australia season 8 for free? Absolutely! Love Island Australia streams for FREE on 9Now in its native country, while Fans in New Zealand can also watch the show for free on TVNZ+. Outside of Oz? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch Love Island 2026 for free.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 8 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Love Island Australia 2026, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside of Oz due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

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How to watch Love Island Australia 2026 online in Australia

Love Island Australia 2026 streams for FREE on 9Now Down Under. Episodes arrive Monday to Thursday at 10am AEDT. If linear TV is more your thing, installments air Monday-Thursday on Channel 9 at 8:30pm AEDT. To sign up to 9Now you need an email and an Aussie postcode. Companion show Love Island Australia: Unseen. Uncut streams exclusively on Stan. Away from OZ right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

Can I watch Love Island Australia 2026 online in the UK?

In the UK, Love Island Australia season 8 will eventually arrive on free streamer on ITVX, but a release date is TBC.

Aussie abroad? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Love Island Australia 2026 online in the US

Love Island Australia 2026 streams on Hulu in the US, with episodes dropping Monday to Thursday.

Hulu prices start at $12.49 per month for the ad-supported plan up to $21.49 per month ad-free.

There's also bundles available with Disney Plus and ESPN+ and an option to add Live TV.

Aussie abroad in the US? Anyone traveling in the US who wants to watch their usual free streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

Can I watch Love Island Australia 2026 online in Canada?

Previous seasons of Love Island Australia have streamed on Hayu in Canada, but there's no word on season 8 arriving just yet.

Aussie visiting Canada? Watch your usual streaming service using a VPN, so you don't have to wait for the show to launch over there.

How to watch Love Island Australia 2026 online in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch new episodes of Love Island Australia on FREE streamer TVNZ+, dropping Tuesday through Friday at 6am NZDT.

New Zealander abroad? You can use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream you can stream for free on TVNZ+ just like you would at home.

What you need to know about Love Island Australia season 8

Love Island Australia 2026 islanders

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Jarrar (22, Diesel Fitter)

(22, Diesel Fitter) Keanu (25, Tradie)

(25, Tradie) Phoebe (23, 'Funemployed')

(23, 'Funemployed') Amanda (26, Part-time Jeweller & Model)

(26, Part-time Jeweller & Model) Lachie (26, Chiropractor)

(26, Chiropractor) Natalie (23, Airline Ground Crew)

(23, Airline Ground Crew) Jack (24, Tradie Trainer)

(24, Tradie Trainer) Oli (26, Personal Trainer)

(26, Personal Trainer) Shawnee (27, Online Fitness Coach)

(27, Online Fitness Coach) Layla (22, Global Learning Manager & Pilates Instructor)

Where is Love Island Australia 2026 filmed? After a few years back in its original home of Mallorca in Spain, Love Island Australia has returned to Fiji, using the same villa seen in the US edition of the show.

Who is the host of Love Island Australia 2026? Love Island Australia is hosted by Sophie Monk, who has been fronting the show since it began in 2018. Monk is no stranger to reality TV, having won season 4 of The Celebrity Apprentice, been a judge on Australia's Got Talent and starred on The Bachelorette Australia's third season.

Is there a Love Island Australia 2026 spin-off? Companion show Love Island: Unseen. Unfiltered streams exclusively on Stan and features unfiltered, unedited footage, extra gossip, and behind-the-scenes moments straight from the Fiji villa that do not make the standard Channel 9 or 9Now broadcast.