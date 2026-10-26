Anthropic unveils plans for largest stock market listing in history — including investments 'that may seem irresponsibly large at first glance' despite losses of over $80 billion this year

Anthropic has revealed further details on plans to list on the stock market

The company will be the first AI firm to go public and is likely to debut with a valuation exceeding SpaceX's record

The company plans to make investments 'that may seem irresponsibly large at first glance'

AI giant Anthropic has revealed more details on its plans to go public in what is likely to be the biggest stock market debut in history - higher than SpaceX’s record breaking valuation of $1.8 trillion earlier this year.

The company, which announced its plans to go public back in June 2026, will also be the AI firm to go public. OpenAI has also announced plans to become a publicly traded company shortly after, but will likely debut on the market early next year.

Anthropic has reported losses of more than $80.7 billion in the first half of the year, with a revenue of $16.3 billion over the same period. The company will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘ANT’.

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‘Irresponsibly large’ investments still to come

Despite these financials, the company has said it will make investments “that may seem irresponsibly large at first glance.”

“In order to fully capture the opportunity in front of us, we need to invest more aggressively than would a business that operates in a more slowly changing technological regime," Anthropic said. "In general, we will aim to be bold but sane, and to win trust with a track record of successful bets."

As part of being listed as a publicly traded company, Anthropic will have to provide greater visibility into the company’s finances - including whether or not the company is currently profitable. Much of the economic growth in the US is currently driven by AI companies, and the greater transparency into the finances of one of the biggest AI companies in the world could have serious implications for the economy.

The company has not revealed how many shares will be released, nor their price range.

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Founded five years ago by chief executive Dario Amodei, his sister Daniela Amodei and five other co-founders, Anthropic’s history up to this point has been a whirlwind of breakthroughs and controversy.

The company’s vulnerability hunting model, Claude Mythos, was dubbed as too dangerous to be released publicly. Under Project Glasswing, select countries have been given access to the model to help hunt for flaws and vulnerabilities in critical services and infrastructure.

Claude AI agents undergoing testing were also involved in hacking three companies earlier this year during an explosion of “rogue” AI agent events that have also affected OpenAI and Meta.

Numerous researchers and staff at major AI companies have warned about the potential threats of AI. Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said that workers are “genuinely frightened” about the pace of AI advancement, adding “I believe that if we don't slow down at the current rate of progress, there is a strong chance that we could all die in the immediate future.”

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