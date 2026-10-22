How to watch The Flores Massacre online: stream the true crime docuseries from anywhere

Dive into this three-part docuseries about the true story of Matias Bagnato, the only person to survive an arson fire at his family home in Buenos Aires in 1994. His whole family died, but the teenager managed to walk away and tell the tale of what happened.

The Flores Massacre will explore the harrowing events of the fire, and the true cause: Fructuoso Álvarez González. The former business partner of Bagnato's father, Gonzalez went on a psychotic rampage of revenge and extortion. He was sent to prison, but subsequently released, and set about tormenting the one survivor he failed to get the first time.

If you're into true crime stories, especially darker ones with twists and turns, it sounds like this will be your cup of tea.

Here's how you can watch The Flores Massacre online from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch The Flores Massacre for free? Yes. YouTube TV offers new subscribers a 5-day FREE trial, and all of its current plans allow you to add the HBO Max streaming service. That means you can watch all three episodes of The Flores Massacre completely free. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to access your YouTube TV account as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Flores Massacre from anywhere

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How to watch The Flores Massacre in the US

The Flores Massacre drops on HBO Max, the HBO streaming service, on October 22 in its entirety

HBO is also available with different OTT cord cutting services, often as an added extra. YouTube TV, for example, lets you add HBO Max and is available to try before you buy thanks to its free trial.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when The Flores Massacre is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

Can you watch The Flores Massacre in the UK?

There is currently no plan in place for the release of The Flores Massacre in the UK.

Like most HBO content, especially true crime, we would expect the series to land on Sky and NOW eventually.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

Can you watch The Flores Massacre in Canada?

There is no way to watch The Flores Massacre in Canada just yet.

Crave is usually the home of HBO content in Canada, so we would assume the docuseries will arrive there eventually.

Prices start at CA$11.99/month and CA$119.99/year.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

How to watch The Flores Massacre in Australia

If you're living Down Under, you will need HBO Max to tune in to The Flores Massacre, with prices starting from $11.99 a month and the show landing on October 22.

Outside Australia? Aussies away from home can use a VPN to unblock HBO Max and watch The Flores Massacre as they would at home.

The Flores Massacre – Need to Know

The Flores Massacre official trailer

La masacre de Flores⎜Tráiler ⎜HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

When is The Flores Massacre release date? The Flores Massacre will premiere on Thursday, October 22 in the US and Australia. All three episodes should be available at launch.