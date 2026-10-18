How to watch Snapped: Killer Moms online — stream the true crime series for FREE
Learn more about these ruthless matriarchs who stop at nothing to protect their kids
- Watch Snapped: Killer Moms live on YouTube TV (free trial)
- Use NordVPN to watch your YouTube when outside US
- Airs on Oxygen on Sunday, October 18, 2026
If you've ever watched any of the other Snapped true crime TV shows, you'll know exactly what you're letting yourself in for here. The latest spin-off, Snapped: Killer Moms, details the experiences and shocking true stories of a range of different women who have been pushed to breaking point while defending their offspring.
The series opens with the story of Kimberly Warth, a woman in Las Vegas whose maternal devotion ended up in her partner being shot in 2022, and Warth spending time in prison ever since.
Each episode will focus on a different case and a different mother who went above and beyond, and then some, to protect her children. Naturally, there will be harrowing moments and violent content here, but if you're into true crime docs like the ones Netflix pump out, you'll be on the edge of your seat with this series.
Here's how to watch Snapped: Killer Moms online and on TV – from anywhere.
Watch Snapped: Killer Moms in the US (without cable)
In the US, you can watch Snapped: Killer Moms live on Oxygen on Sunday, October 18 at 9 pm ET.
No cable? Stream Oxygen through YouTube TV , Sling or Fubo – some of our favorite cable replacement services.
Can I watch Oxygen for free? Yes but only with a free trial – YouTube TV offers a free 21-day trial
Outside the US? If you're currently traveling outside the States, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch your usual shows. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch Snapped: Killer Moms from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Snapped: Killer Moms but you're away from the US and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...
🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.
TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice
✅ Up to 75% Off Today
✅ 3 Extra Months Free
✅ Unlocks YouTube TV
Get NordVPN and stream Snapped: Killer Moms online now – from UK, Australia, Europe
Can you watch Snapped: Killer Moms in the UK?
There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for Snapped: Killer Moms in the UK.
If you're across the pond but dying to watch, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
Can you watch Snapped: Killer Moms in Canada?
Oxygen is a US-only network, so you won't be able to catch a linear broadcast or stream of Snapped: Killer Moms in Canada.
If you are traveling at the time of the broadcast, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. We use NordVPN (try for 30 days).
Can you watch Snapped: Killer Moms in Australia?
There is no broadcast or streaming option for Snapped: Killer Moms in Australia.
Moving around or working Down Under? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. We use NordVPN (try for 30 days).
Snapped: Killer Moms FAQs
What other Snapped shows are there?
The main Snapped series has now been running for 38 seasons, having first aired in 2004.
During that time, we've seen the following spin-offs:
- Snapped: Killer Couples - About romantic partners who attempt, or indeed, pull off a murder together
- Snapped: She Made Me Do It - About people who claim women manipulated them into committing serious crimes
- Snapped: Behind Bars - Follows convicted criminals as they spend time in prison for their crimes
- Snapped: Notorious - Follows the most high-profile, dangerous, shocking crimes
- Snapped: Rich B*tch Rampage - Hosted by Lisa Vanderpump, details upper class scandals and privileged women who turn to murder (coming in 2027)
You may also like to watch...
- How to watch 9-1-1 season 10 online from anywhere – stream LA first responders series now
- How to watch Time season 3 online for free – stream David Tennant prison drama from anywhere
- Best streaming service 2026: Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Max, Disney Plus and more
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.