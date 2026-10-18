How to watch Snapped: Killer Moms online — stream the true crime series for FREE

If you've ever watched any of the other Snapped true crime TV shows, you'll know exactly what you're letting yourself in for here. The latest spin-off, Snapped: Killer Moms, details the experiences and shocking true stories of a range of different women who have been pushed to breaking point while defending their offspring.

The series opens with the story of Kimberly Warth, a woman in Las Vegas whose maternal devotion ended up in her partner being shot in 2022, and Warth spending time in prison ever since.

Each episode will focus on a different case and a different mother who went above and beyond, and then some, to protect her children. Naturally, there will be harrowing moments and violent content here, but if you're into true crime docs like the ones Netflix pump out, you'll be on the edge of your seat with this series.

Here's how to watch Snapped: Killer Moms online and on TV – from anywhere.

Watch Snapped: Killer Moms in the US (without cable)

In the US, you can watch Snapped: Killer Moms live on Oxygen on Sunday, October 18 at 9 pm ET. No cable? Stream Oxygen through YouTube TV , Sling or Fubo – some of our favorite cable replacement services. Can I watch Oxygen for free? Yes but only with a free trial – YouTube TV offers a free 21-day trial Outside the US? If you're currently traveling outside the States, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch your usual shows. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch Snapped: Killer Moms from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Snapped: Killer Moms but you're away from the US and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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Get NordVPN and stream Snapped: Killer Moms online now – from UK, Australia, Europe

Can you watch Snapped: Killer Moms in the UK?

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There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for Snapped: Killer Moms in the UK.

If you're across the pond but dying to watch, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Snapped: Killer Moms in Canada?

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Oxygen is a US-only network, so you won't be able to catch a linear broadcast or stream of Snapped: Killer Moms in Canada.

If you are traveling at the time of the broadcast, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. We use NordVPN (try for 30 days).

Can you watch Snapped: Killer Moms in Australia?

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There is no broadcast or streaming option for Snapped: Killer Moms in Australia.

Moving around or working Down Under? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. We use NordVPN (try for 30 days).

Snapped: Killer Moms FAQs

What other Snapped shows are there?

The main Snapped series has now been running for 38 seasons, having first aired in 2004.

During that time, we've seen the following spin-offs:

Snapped: Killer Couples - About romantic partners who attempt, or indeed, pull off a murder together

- About romantic partners who attempt, or indeed, pull off a murder together Snapped: She Made Me Do It - About people who claim women manipulated them into committing serious crimes

- About people who claim women manipulated them into committing serious crimes Snapped: Behind Bars - Follows convicted criminals as they spend time in prison for their crimes

- Follows convicted criminals as they spend time in prison for their crimes Snapped: Notorious - Follows the most high-profile, dangerous, shocking crimes

- Follows the most high-profile, dangerous, shocking crimes Snapped: Rich B*tch Rampage - Hosted by Lisa Vanderpump, details upper class scandals and privileged women who turn to murder (coming in 2027)

Snapped Killer Moms Season 1 | Official Trailer 🔥October 18🔥True Crime Documentary | Oxygen - YouTube Watch On

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