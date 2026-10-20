How to watch Phony online from anywhere – stream the new comedy mystery series now

When a young man wakes up after a car accident, he starts to notice that something isn't right about his Mom. Read on for how to watch Phony online from anywhere with a VPN.

Billed as a coming-of-age dark comedy and mystery series, Phony sees Sonny, the show's protagonist attempt to convince all of his friends that his Mom (and High School Principal) isn't who she says she is...

Below we have all the information you need on how to watch Phony online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

Use a VPN to watch Phony from anywhere

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek. TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. ✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Months Extra Free

✅ Unlocks YouTube TV Get NordVPN and stream Phony from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

How to watch Phony online in the US

Phony will debut in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, October 20. Further episodes will go out one at a time on the same day weekly.

Episodes will also be available stream via the Hulu streaming service. Plans start from $11.99 per month, or get loads more content for just one dollar more with the Disney Plus Bundle.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Phony premiers? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

Can I watch Phony online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide?

Viewers outside the US can watch Phony on Disney Plus from Tuesday October 20.

Visiting one of these countries from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

Phony: What you need to know

Phony episode guide

Here's what we know about Phony episodes so far:

Episode 1: "Pilot" — Oct 20, 2026 (Directed by Nick Paley)

Sonny awakes from a car accident to find his mother, Ellen, looks slightly different.

— Oct 20, 2026 (Directed by Nick Paley) Sonny awakes from a car accident to find his mother, Ellen, looks slightly different. Episode 2: "Crosby, Stills, and Nash" — Oct 20, 2026 (Written by Nick Paley)

After hiding all weekend, Sonny returns to school to seek help.

— Oct 20, 2026 (Written by Nick Paley) After hiding all weekend, Sonny returns to school to seek help. Episode 3: "Reverse Cuckoo Situation" — Oct 27, 2026 (Written by Michelle Badillo)

Sonny sets a trap at home to catch Ellen in her lies.

— Oct 27, 2026 (Written by Michelle Badillo) Sonny sets a trap at home to catch Ellen in her lies. Episode 4: "Vibes Are Rancid" — Nov 3, 2026 (Written by Lacey Jeka)

— Nov 3, 2026 (Written by Lacey Jeka) Episode 5: "House of Dog" — Nov 10, 2026 (Written by Ali Liebegott)

— Nov 10, 2026 (Written by Ali Liebegott) Episode 6: Untitled — Nov 17, 2026 (Written by Dave Harris)

— Nov 17, 2026 (Written by Dave Harris) Episode 7: Untitled — Nov 24, 2026 (Written by Vera Santamaria)

— Nov 24, 2026 (Written by Vera Santamaria) Episode 8: Untitled — Dec 1, 2026 (Written by Anthony King)

There will be eight episodes in total, with the first two episodes dropping simultaneously on October 20, and new episodes weekly afterwards

Phony trailer

Phony | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Phony cast

Connie Britton as Ellen Cooke

as Ellen Cooke Sam Nivola as Sonny Cooke

as Sonny Cooke Spencer Driver as young Sonny

as young Sonny Meera Syal as Sharla

as Sharla Grace Brennan as Mallory

as Mallory Mahaela Park as Chloe

as Chloe Maliq Johnson as Vogel

as Vogel Colter Lee as Weldon