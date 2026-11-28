How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 from anywhere — FREE streams, start time and weather latest
Tune in for the Bluey balloon, Queen Latifah, and a major weather bomb
- Watch 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Sat, Nov 28
- Stream on Peacock or FREE on Fubo (5-day trial)
- ABROAD? Watch US streams from anywhere with NordVPN
- Starts 8.30am ET / 1.30pm GMT / 12.30am AEDT (Sun.)
The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost here, and New York City is preparing for its biggest Thanksgiving celebration yet. The postponed parade now gets underway on Saturday, November 28.
Macy's is planning a spectacular centennial celebration featuring a record 100 inflatables, dazzling new floats, marching bands and performances from Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah and more.
There's a new Bluey balloon, Disney magic courtesy of Mickey Mouse, and the Radio City Rockettes. And, of course, Santa Claus will be bringing up the rear, kids.
Best of all, you can watch the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for FREE, whether that's through an NBC TV antenna or a free trial of a live TV streaming service such as Fubo.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 online and from anywhere, including start times, streaming options, the full weather picture and whether those famous balloons will fly.
Can I watch the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade for free?
The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade isn't free-to-air, but NBC is carried by streaming platforms Fubo, DirecTV and Hulu+Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new customers and full replays.
We recommend Fubo, which has regained NBC for 2026. It's the simplest service to use if you're in a hurry.
🌍 Outside the USA? You'll need a VPN to unlock Fubo – grab our deal below.
Use a VPN to watch any 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade stream
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American abroad? Just not in the USA and geo-blocked? No worries – use a good VPN (we personally use Nord, which is safe and great for streaming).
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How to watch 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in the US
The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is being shown on NBC again this year.
Coverage begins on Saturday, November 28 at 8.30am local time in all US time zones, and the three-hour celebration starts at 9am ET / 8am CT / 5am PT. A full replay will air at 2pm ET/CT/PT.
Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with NBC include Fubo, which is our top choice, and Sling TV (specifically the Sling Blue package from $46 per month).
It's also live on Peacock but you'll need Peacock Premium – there's an important Black Friday streaming catch this year: Peacock's advertised $2.99/month offer does not include the parade. That deal is only for Peacock Select, which excludes live events.
To stream the parade on Peacock, you'll need Premium, currently discounted to $8.99/month for the first three months for eligible customers.
Peacock TV subscriptions carrying live sport start from $11.99 per month. You can also stream the NFL and Premier League football on the platform.
Outside the US for the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.
Can I watch the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in UK, Canada, Australia?
Unfortunately, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade isn't available to watch outside the US.
If you're in Canada or the UK, for example, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review. It comes with 30-days money-back guarantee, so there's no harm in trying it out.
What you need to know about the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade hosts
- Savannah Guthrie
- Al Roker
- Hoda Kotb
2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade floats
- 1-2-3 Sesame Street
- Big Turkey Spectacular
- Birds of a Feather Stream Together
- Brick-tastic Winter Mountain
- Candy Cosmos
- Colossal Wave of Wonder
- Dashing All the Way by DoorDash – NEW
- Deck the Halls
- Dora's Fantastical Rainforest
- Friends-giving in POPCITY
- Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party
- Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Hogwarts Holiday by HBO – NEW
- Magic Meets the Seas (Disney Cruise Line)
- Macy's Parade All-Stars – NEW
- Macy's Winter Wonderland Central Park
- Master Chocolatier Ballroom
- Mr. Peanut's Power Plant by Planters – NEW
- Pasta Knight
- PINelope
- Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs – NEW
- Road Trip to Parade by GEICO – NEW
- Santa's Sleigh
- The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator
- The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder
- Tom Turkey
- Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes – NEW
- Wondrous World of Wildlife
2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade balloons
- Acorn
- Billie Brightpaw – NEW
- Blue Hippopotamus – NEW
- Bluey (new Christmas cracker crown design) – NEW
- Buckaroo Bob the Minion – NEW
- Buzz Lightyear
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Dora
- Earl the Squirrel – NEW
- Felix the Cat
- Gabby & Pandy Paws
- Goku
- Goldbear
- Hello Kitty Big Apple – NEW
- Ice Crystals
- Joe Cool & Woodstock – NEW
- KPop Demon Hunters: Derpy Tiger
- Macy's Blue Stars
- Macy's Blueprint Stars – NEW
- Macy's Gold Stars
- Macy's Green Stars
- Macy's Red Stars
- Macy's Red "Believe" Stars
- Macy's Silver Star
- Macy's Yellow Stars
- Mario
- Marshall from PAW Patrol
- Noorah
- PAC-MAN
- Pikachu & Eevee
- Poinsettia Ornaments
- Pumpkins
- Shrek's Onion Carriage
- Smokey Bear
- Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey – NEW
- Spider-Man
- SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary
- The Pillsbury Doughboy
- Underdog (redesigned returning character) – NEW
2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade performers
- Queen Latifah
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
- Keke Palmer
- Wyclef Jean
- Smash Mouth
- DEVO
- Blues Traveler
- Icona Pop
- Indigo Girls
- Mckenna Grace
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Anthony Ramos
- Natalie Merchant
- Baha Men
- RIIZE
- EJAE
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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