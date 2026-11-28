The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost here, and New York City is preparing for its biggest Thanksgiving celebration yet. The postponed parade now gets underway on Saturday, November 28.

Macy's is planning a spectacular centennial celebration featuring a record 100 inflatables, dazzling new floats, marching bands and performances from Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah and more.

There's a new Bluey balloon, Disney magic courtesy of Mickey Mouse, and the Radio City Rockettes. And, of course, Santa Claus will be bringing up the rear, kids.

Best of all, you can watch the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for FREE, whether that's through an NBC TV antenna or a free trial of a live TV streaming service such as Fubo.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 online and from anywhere, including start times, streaming options, the full weather picture and whether those famous balloons will fly.

Can I watch the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade for free? The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade isn't free-to-air, but NBC is carried by streaming platforms Fubo, DirecTV and Hulu+Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new customers and full replays. We recommend Fubo, which has regained NBC for 2026. It's the simplest service to use if you're in a hurry. 🌍 Outside the USA? You'll need a VPN to unlock Fubo – grab our deal below.

Use a VPN to watch any 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade stream

Black Friday Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



American abroad? Just not in the USA and geo-blocked? No worries – use a good VPN (we personally use Nord, which is safe and great for streaming). NordVPN is our #1 choice for streaming Macy's Parade:.



✅ 78% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks Fubo, Peacock, US websites, etc



Get NordVPN and stream Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2026 online.

How to watch 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in the US

The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is being shown on NBC again this year.

Coverage begins on Saturday, November 28 at 8.30am local time in all US time zones, and the three-hour celebration starts at 9am ET / 8am CT / 5am PT. A full replay will air at 2pm ET/CT/PT.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with NBC include Fubo, which is our top choice, and Sling TV (specifically the Sling Blue package from $46 per month).

It's also live on Peacock but you'll need Peacock Premium – there's an important Black Friday streaming catch this year: Peacock's advertised $2.99/month offer does not include the parade. That deal is only for Peacock Select, which excludes live events.

To stream the parade on Peacock, you'll need Premium, currently discounted to $8.99/month for the first three months for eligible customers.

Peacock TV subscriptions carrying live sport start from $11.99 per month. You can also stream the NFL and Premier League football on the platform.

Outside the US for the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Can I watch the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in UK, Canada, Australia?

Unfortunately, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade isn't available to watch outside the US.

If you're in Canada or the UK, for example, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review. It comes with 30-days money-back guarantee, so there's no harm in trying it out.

What you need to know about the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade hosts

Savannah Guthrie

Al Roker

Hoda Kotb

2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade floats

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big Turkey Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain

Candy Cosmos

Colossal Wave of Wonder

Dashing All the Way by DoorDash – NEW

Deck the Halls

Dora's Fantastical Rainforest

Friends-giving in POPCITY

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Hogwarts Holiday by HBO – NEW

Magic Meets the Seas (Disney Cruise Line)

Macy's Parade All-Stars – NEW

Macy's Winter Wonderland Central Park

Master Chocolatier Ballroom

Mr. Peanut's Power Plant by Planters – NEW

Pasta Knight

PINelope

Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs – NEW

Road Trip to Parade by GEICO – NEW

Santa's Sleigh

The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator

The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder

Tom Turkey

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes – NEW

Wondrous World of Wildlife

2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade balloons

Acorn

Billie Brightpaw – NEW

Blue Hippopotamus – NEW

Bluey (new Christmas cracker crown design) – NEW

Buckaroo Bob the Minion – NEW

Buzz Lightyear

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Dora

Earl the Squirrel – NEW

Felix the Cat

Gabby & Pandy Paws

Goku

Goldbear

Hello Kitty Big Apple – NEW

Ice Crystals

Joe Cool & Woodstock – NEW

KPop Demon Hunters: Derpy Tiger

Macy's Blue Stars

Macy's Blueprint Stars – NEW

Macy's Gold Stars

Macy's Green Stars

Macy's Red Stars

Macy's Red "Believe" Stars

Macy's Silver Star

Macy's Yellow Stars

Mario

Marshall from PAW Patrol

Noorah

PAC-MAN

Pikachu & Eevee

Poinsettia Ornaments

Pumpkins

Shrek's Onion Carriage

Smokey Bear

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey – NEW

Spider-Man

SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary

The Pillsbury Doughboy

Underdog (redesigned returning character) – NEW

2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade performers

Queen Latifah

Natasha Bedingfield

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Keke Palmer

Wyclef Jean

Smash Mouth

DEVO

Blues Traveler

Icona Pop

Indigo Girls

Mckenna Grace

Leslie Odom Jr.

Anthony Ramos

Natalie Merchant

Baha Men

RIIZE

EJAE