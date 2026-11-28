There’s no denying that AI and agents are revolutionizing the world of work today - but is handing over access to company data always a good idea in this era of data breaches and rogue AI incidents?

At the recent Workday Rising EMEA event, the focus was perhaps unsurprisingly on the benefits AI can bring to the admin-heavy fields of HR and finance - but what benefits can the technology really bring to your business?

I sat down with Yasmeen Ahmed, Senior Vice President & General Manager Data Cloud at Workday to find out.

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Working for you?

In her speech during the opening keynote, Ahmed had hinted at the company’s idea of “Workday doing the work for you”, so I ask her whether this still leaves room for those who want to build and innovate in their own ways.

“Work Intelligence was really about sitting down to think about what customers are saying,” she notes (and) it's actually not necessarily just the technology problem, it's the organizational challenge of transformation - how people and skills and tasks are evolving.”

“I truly believe that in the future we will have 1000 agents working on our behalf…people building agents and agentic workflows to support with the things that they’re doing every day.”

(Image credit: Future/Mike Moore)

Ahmed notes the reason she came to Workday was that it is at the intersection of solving some of the key business problems facing HR and finance teams today. But she notes that this doesn’t mean the company’s tools will do all of your work for you - giving the example of talent acquisition, which can be made more efficient through implementing certain tools, but “still involves a human - it’s not a completely automated process”.

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“It’s not about the intelligence, it’s how we apply it,” she notes, “we genuinely see the workforce of the future being a hybrid of humans working alongside agents.”

“We’re not looking at just tasks - we’re looking at end-to-end workflows,” she adds, “I genuinely believe in the hybrid workforce of the future - lots of people in the industry are thinking of agents just as IT, treating it like it’s another piece of software or an IT asset - it’s actually a workforce that will work together, where authority, ownership and accountability has to be thought of as we interweave the work of humans with agents.”

She mentions the example of Warner Bros, which went from a three-week reporting cycle down to under 24 hours using a range of Workday tools - a speed increase Ahmed notes can be, “the difference between asking a question, or not asking it at all” for the business.

“It’s driving so much more speed and efficiency in how they can get work done,” she notes. “Speed is the crux to innovation today - and the market is moving so fast that if you don’t have the insights at your fingertips, if you don’t have the tooling, you’re actually behind your competitors.”

What about trust?

Speed and efficiency are welcome, but as AI has become more commonplace in businesses, the need for trust and accuracy has also never been higher.

“AI has to be lawful,” Ahmed notes, “we want to provide trusted answers, insights, actions for customers

She highlights the market launch of Workday’s Trusted Agent Platform after a successful internal usage period, giving customers the opportunity to utilize the company’s own products, which she says is, “the foundation that powers everything, it’s the data, it’s the context, it's the identity that supports not just agents doing things today, it’s agents doing things lawfully”.

“We added the word trusted in there, because at every layer, we’re looking at how do we enforce the trust, to get to trusted outcomes?”

Workday’s recently-announced acquisition of Honeydew is another important step, she notes, as it gives the company’s platforms a semantic layer that captures “business meaning, business definitions, and provides a governed way to manage those.”

Ahmed also notes the importance of trusted actions being taken - particularly in highly-sensitive areas such as HR and finance. The company has nearly 500 agent working tools for Workday, all with guardrails built in, meaning they have to follow the exact rules and process.

“Being open is absolutely essential…that’s what makes us a trusted platform,” she says, “you’ve got the data layer, you’ve got the semantics and context layer, and you have the guardrails baked in.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking ahead

So with agents taking over more and more roles in many businesses, I ask Ahmed how long it will be before companies are just rooms of human workers headed up by AI bosses.

“There has to be more conversation on how the human role evolves,” she says, “we don’t want to think about the future enterprise as soulless, just run by agents, because that isn’t the reality of the future.”

“There’s so much value for humans in every industry, the creativity that humans bring, the decision-making - in fact, if we look at what AI is doing, it’s automating a bunch of the most mundane, repetitive tasks that humans didn’t like doing anyway, and actually freeing up humans to elevate to the thinking, the judgement, the creativity…that’s what makes a business stand out.”

“Because otherwise, where’s the differentiation, if we’ve all got agents that are as super intelligent as each other - then where’s the differentiation for an enterprise, how do they stand out? There are roles there for human judgement, human creativity, human decision making that I don’t think an agent replaces.”

Ultimately, Ahmed says this is where Workday can show its strengths - taking these time-consuming processes and augmenting human workers, hopefully leading to greater efficiencies and satisfaction all round

“We’re building a foundation that is super powerful…this is the next frontier we’re seeing, supporting not just the human workforce, but the human-agent workforce.”

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