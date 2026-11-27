Digital sovereignty is becoming an increasingly practical issue for organizations across the UK and Europe. As AI moves from experimentation into day-to-day workflows, questions around where data sits, who can access it and how easily workloads can be moved are becoming harder to ignore. But there is a challenge in treating sovereignty as an all-or-nothing exercise.

Not every workload needs the same level of protection, the system that prints menus in the staff canteen doesn’t need the controls your ERP does. Applying the highest level of sovereignty to everything could mean significantly higher costs and complexity without necessarily adding much value.

Gartner identifies three key pillars for building a sovereign cloud strategy: data, technology and operations. However, there is another dimension that deserves attention too: economic sovereignty.

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John Bradshaw Social Links Navigation Director for Cloud Computing Technology and Strategy EMEA at Akamai.

This is about retaining control over business workflows and having the flexibility to decide where and how they run as business needs and the technology landscape evolve.

The key is making sure that architectural decisions made today don’t limit the choices available tomorrow.

Looking beyond where a provider is based

One of the biggest misconceptions around sovereignty is that it can be determined simply by looking at where a technology company is headquartered.

For businesses, it is a much broader question. Where is the data stored? Who can access it? Who operates the service? What technology does it rely on? And, most importantly, how much flexibility does the business have to adapt as its needs change?

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These are the questions that matter. Sovereignty is about looking beyond the label and understanding the wider technology relationship, including where the business has control and where it has the flexibility to adapt.

Applying the right level of protection

Different workloads carry different levels of business, regulatory and operational risk. Some contain highly sensitive information, fall under specific regulatory requirements or support critical business operations. These are the workloads that need the strongest controls.

Other workloads simply don’t require the same level of oversight.

Consider a retailer. Customer and payment data clearly needs robust protection. But an application simply helping a customer decide which trainers to wear with a particular outfit doesn’t need the same level of protection.

Treating both in the same way adds cost and complexity without much benefit. The goal should be to identify the workloads that really matter and put the strongest protections around them, while keeping less sensitive workloads flexible. That is where the 80/20 approach comes in.

Take this retailer as an example. Let’s say around 20% of its workloads might contain its most sensitive data or support its most critical operations, and those are the areas where the strongest sovereignty controls make sense. The other 80% are less likely to need that same level of protection. There is no need to treat everything as if it needs bank-grade protection. The point is to protect what really matters, without adding the same cost and complexity to everything else.

This also matters from a cost perspective. Applying the highest level of sovereignty across every workload can come at a significant premium, even when the risk doesn’t justify it. The 80/20 approach is about putting that investment where it matters most.

AI changes the calculation

The need for a more targeted approach becomes even clearer as AI becomes part of everyday business operations.

AI is moving quickly. New models are emerging, existing ones are improving, and the economics are changing along with them. Businesses therefore need to leave themselves room to adapt, rather than assuming that today’s technology decisions will remain right for years to come.

This matters as AI becomes more deeply embedded in business workflows. The challenge is not simply choosing the right model today, but making sure that choice leaves the business room to adapt as its needs change.

The same applies with cloud services. A service can start as a useful addition and gradually become embedded across the business, with more workloads and processes built around it over time. As organizations grow, being able to adapt those workloads becomes increasingly important.

Businesses need to be able to take advantage of the technology that works best for them today, while being ready to respond as the technology and market evolve and new models and approaches emerge.

A more effective approach to sovereignty

Sovereignty should ultimately give businesses greater control over their technology decisions, rather than add unnecessary complexity.

That means recognizing that different workloads have different requirements and that the strongest controls should be reserved for the areas where they genuinely matter.

For some workloads, data sovereignty will be the priority. For others, operational or technology sovereignty will matter more. And across all of them, businesses should consider whether they retain the economic freedom to adapt as their needs change.

The 80/20 approach offers a more practical way forward.

Protect the workloads that matter most, while taking a more proportionate approach to less sensitive ones. And as AI continues to evolve, avoid making today’s technology choices so permanent that they leave little room to adapt tomorrow.

That is the real value of economic sovereignty: having the freedom to decide where a workload runs today, while retaining the ability to decide where it runs tomorrow.

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