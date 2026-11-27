No, that's not a typo — HP is selling its $1,600 Copilot+ PC laptop with 47 TOPS and 4.8GHz for $750 this Black Friday
Need an AI laptop that's large and in charge? This 17.3" Copilot+ PC from HP could be the one
This Black Friday, you can save more than half price on this high-end 17.3" HP OmniBook X Laptop (17-dd0047nr), fitted out with an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with up to 4.8 GHz via Intel Turbo Boost Technology, as well as 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 should keep you connected, and talking about staying online, HP claims a theoretical 22+ hours of video playback from an 83Wh battery, and 65W USB-C charging.
Best of all, it's a future-proof mobile workstation with strong AI credentials – a 47 TOPS NPU more than satisfies Microsoft's Copilot+ PC designation, and it could be yours for $750 (was $1,600).
HP's slashed the price of its OmniBook X 17-dd0047nr in half, and then some. This AI-capable mobile workstation should see you through more than just the next couple of years.
Why we recommend it
With Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, Wi-Fi 7 and HDMI 2.1, this powerful mobile workstation should keep you running whatever your demands, plus that massive 17.3" screen makes working remotely easier on your eyes. Its 47 TOPS NPU far exceeds Microsoft's 40 TOPS requirement, giving this HP laptop a Copilot+ PC certification.
Price Context & Historical Value
Though HP claims a full retail price of $1,600, it seems that other retailers have been selling this model for around $1,400 in recent weeks and months. Still, that massive Black Friday discount brings the price down to an unbeatable $750, so if you had your eye on this laptop or a similar one anyway, now's probably as good a time as any to buy.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the HP OmniBook X 17-dd0047nr if... you need a large-screen Copilot+ PC that's portable and has a solid battery life
❌ Skip the HP OmniBook X 17-dd0047nr if... something smaller and lighter fits the bill better, and you don't need such high on-device AI performance
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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