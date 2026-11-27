This Black Friday, you can save more than half price on this high-end 17.3" HP OmniBook X Laptop (17-dd0047nr), fitted out with an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with up to 4.8 GHz via Intel Turbo Boost Technology, as well as 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 should keep you connected, and talking about staying online, HP claims a theoretical 22+ hours of video playback from an 83Wh battery, and 65W USB-C charging.

Best of all, it's a future-proof mobile workstation with strong AI credentials – a 47 TOPS NPU more than satisfies Microsoft's Copilot+ PC designation, and it could be yours for $750 (was $1,600).

Why we recommend it

With Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, Wi-Fi 7 and HDMI 2.1, this powerful mobile workstation should keep you running whatever your demands, plus that massive 17.3" screen makes working remotely easier on your eyes. Its 47 TOPS NPU far exceeds Microsoft's 40 TOPS requirement, giving this HP laptop a Copilot+ PC certification.

Price Context & Historical Value

Though HP claims a full retail price of $1,600, it seems that other retailers have been selling this model for around $1,400 in recent weeks and months. Still, that massive Black Friday discount brings the price down to an unbeatable $750, so if you had your eye on this laptop or a similar one anyway, now's probably as good a time as any to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP OmniBook X 17-dd0047nr if... you need a large-screen Copilot+ PC that's portable and has a solid battery life

❌ Skip the HP OmniBook X 17-dd0047nr if... something smaller and lighter fits the bill better, and you don't need such high on-device AI performance