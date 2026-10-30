If you want a laptop that doubles as a tablet for notes, streaming, and sketching without paying premium prices, the OmniBook X Flip delivers a lot for the money. The 2K touchscreen laptop comes equipped with a Core Ultra 5 226V chip that supports up to 40 NPU TOPS for general AI tasks. The 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD that makes it ideal for work, study, and downtime.

Now, as part of Best Buy's Halloween Doorbuster sale, the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 is $649.99 (was $999.99). Considering I see sluggish 8GB laptops selling for that price (and I urge you not to buy them), this is an easy recommendation.

• Best for: students and professionals who want a stylish, versatile 2-in-1 for work, note-taking, and entertainment.

• Why we like it: a sturdy all-metal 2-in-1 design, a high-resolution 14-inch touchscreen, efficient Intel Core Ultra 5 performance with Copilot+ AI features, and battery life that comfortably lasts a workday.

Why we recommend it

While we haven't reviewed this specification, our sister site Tom’s Guide tested the exact configuration and found it a premium, durable 2-in-1 with a solid display, strong mid-range performance, and more than eight and a half hours of battery life. He did note that it comes loaded with bloatware you’ll want to remove, that the gapless keyboard takes some getting used to, and that the chassis warms up under heavy loads. Those are small trade-offs for a laptop that looks and feels far pricier than it is.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is $350, or 35%, off the $999.99 list price, but the OmniBook X Flip regularly sells well below that, and Tom’s Guide reviewed it when it was going for $599. That means $649.99 is a good price but not the lowest we’ve seen, and a newer Core Series 3 version is also listed alongside it. Buy now if you need a 2-in-1 today, but it may drop lower over Black Friday next month.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 if... you want a laptop that converts into a tablet for notes and streaming, you value a sturdy, premium-looking metal design, or you need battery life that lasts a full workday.

❌ Skip the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 if... you’d rather not spend time removing preinstalled bloatware, you prefer a traditional keyboard layout, or you’re willing to wait in case it drops back to $599 for Black Friday.