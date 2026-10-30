When it comes to our testing, Geekom has a strong track record in mini PCs. The range runs from high-performance machines for content creation and heavy workloads to compact machines built for general office duty, browsing, streaming, and other undemanding tasks.

The Geekom Air12 Lite, currently $269 (was $599) at Best Buy, falls into the latter camp. If you need a small, cheap PC for a kitchen counter, a kid’s homework desk, or a living room TV, the Air12 Lite covers the basics without taking up any space.

• Best for: anyone who needs a simple, compact computer for web browsing, email, documents, and streaming video.

• Why we like it: a tiny, quiet design, a quad-core Intel N95 processor that handles everyday tasks, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.

• What you need to know: The Intel N95 is a low-power chip that’s built for browsing, email, office documents, and streaming, but it will feel sluggish with lots of tabs open or more demanding software.

Save $330 Geekom Air12 Lite: was $599 now $269 at Best Buy A compact mini PC with a quad-core, four-thread Intel Processor N95 boosting to 3.4GHz, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro. Sold and shipped by Geekom through Best Buy’s marketplace.

Why we recommend it

Geekom has built a solid reputation for well-made mini PCs, and the Air12 Lite is its entry-level model, designed for light everyday tasks rather than heavy workloads. We haven’t tested it ourselves, so this pick rests on Geekom’s track record and the specs. We have, however, tested the improved Air12, which features DDR5 RAM and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. We scored that machine 4 stars in our review, and for general office tasks, expect performance to be about the same.

Price Context & Historical Value

Ignore the $599 comparison price, since that’s far more than an N95 mini PC with 8GB of RAM has ever been worth, and budget machines with this chip have typically sold for well under $300. Rising memory prices have pushed up the cost of mini PCs this year, so $269 is a reasonable price today rather than a steal. Buy it if you need a basic PC now, but don’t expect much more than browsing and email from it.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom Air12 Lite if... you need an inexpensive, compact PC for browsing, email, documents, and streaming, you want Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, or you’re setting up a simple machine for a family member.

❌ Skip the Geekom Air12 Lite if... you plan to multitask heavily or run demanding apps, since 8GB of RAM and the N95 chip will feel limited; you want to play games; or you’d rather spend a bit more for a mini PC with a faster processor.