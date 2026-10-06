The Geekom A8 Max remains one of the top mini PCs we've tested, packing a fast eight-core Ryzen processor into a small desktop for office work and light video editing. Now, for Prime Day, it's $80 off at Amazon with our promo code.

• Best for: Creators and power users who want a compact desktop that can handle office work, photo editing and light video work.

• The deal: The Geekom A8 Max mini PC is now $719 (was $799) at Amazon with code TRA8XDFB.

• Why it matters: The A8 Max is an exceptionally good Windows 11 mini PC, scoring 4.5 stars and a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge in our review. We called it "extremely powerful," and found it "ploughs through tasks in Microsoft Office and applications from the Adobe Suite without too much issue." It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS with Radeon 780M graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD that you can expand later.

Save $80 Geekom A8 Max: was $799 now $719 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD In our tests, the A8 Max proved to be ideal for productivity tasks, alongside content creation like editing video, images, and music. Impressive, especially at this price. it's highly suitable suitable for homes, offices, and studios. For the full discount, use code TRA8XDFB at checkout.

Why we recommend it

This mini PC remains one of our top models - our hardware editor thinks for the cost, it's arguably the best machine out there, especially since you can upgrade the memory and storage to a maximum 128GB / 4TB. We especially like the inclusion of the fast USB4 port, allowing you to hook up an external graphics card. So, there's a lot of future-proofing options here.

The A8 Max scored 4.5 stars in our review, and we found it to be "a stylish machine that will suit any design studio or office where a high-performance mini PC is required."

Price Context & Historical Value

At $719 with the code, this is $80 off the $799 list price, about 10 percent. That's a fair price, but not the cheapest. For comparison, we've seen the 32GB model drop to around $949 at Amazon and $900 at Best Buy (although the Best Buy deal was just as the RAMpocalypse began to bite).

For more mini PC deals, we've included them in our live hub of the best Prime Day home office deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom A8 Max if...

You want a compact, fast Windows desktop for office work and creative tasks - especially if you want to upgrade the RAM and SSD for future-proofing.

❌ Skip the Geekom A8 Max if...

You want strong pro-grade video editing or gaming out of the box - you'll want to hook up an eGPU via the USB4 port for more graphics-intensive use.