If you want reliable backup power for outages and camping, the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is $529.99 at Amazon.

● Best for: Homeowners and campers who want fast-charging backup power from a trusted brand

● The deal: The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 portable power station is $469.99 (was $799) at Amazon

● Why we like it: A 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery, 2,000W output (3,000W peak), a full recharge in as little as 49 minutes, and solar charging support

Save $329.01 Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2: was $799 now $469.99 at Amazon A 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery with 2,000W of continuous AC output and up to 3,000W peak. Anker's UltraFast mode recharges it from the wall in as little as 49 minutes; it accepts solar input, and you can monitor it through the Anker app. This Amazon listing includes a car charging cable.

Why We Recommend It

Anker is one of the most trusted names in portable power, and the C1000 Gen 2 updates its popular C1000 with more output and faster charging in a smaller case. We gave the original C1000 4.5 stars in our Anker SOLIX C1000 review, calling it reliable and robust, but we haven't reviewed the Gen 2 model. Amazon buyers rate the Gen 2 highly, with more than 1,800 reviews.

For more top picks, see our guide to the best portable power stations.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is the lowest price we've seen on this portable power station so you should get it now.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 if...

you want a backup battery that recharges fast between outages, you want a well-known brand with a solid app, or you need enough output to run a fridge, router, and lights for a while.

❌ Skip the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 if...

you need more than 1kWh of capacity for longer outages