This Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 power station recharges in 49 minutes, and it's $330 off at Amazon
Anker's SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 packs a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery and 2,000W of output into a compact case that refills in under an hour. Amazon has it for $469.99.
If you want reliable backup power for outages and camping, the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is $529.99 at Amazon.
● Best for: Homeowners and campers who want fast-charging backup power from a trusted brand
● The deal: The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 portable power station is $469.99 (was $799) at Amazon
● Why we like it: A 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery, 2,000W output (3,000W peak), a full recharge in as little as 49 minutes, and solar charging support
A 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery with 2,000W of continuous AC output and up to 3,000W peak. Anker's UltraFast mode recharges it from the wall in as little as 49 minutes; it accepts solar input, and you can monitor it through the Anker app. This Amazon listing includes a car charging cable.
Why We Recommend It
Anker is one of the most trusted names in portable power, and the C1000 Gen 2 updates its popular C1000 with more output and faster charging in a smaller case. We gave the original C1000 4.5 stars in our Anker SOLIX C1000 review, calling it reliable and robust, but we haven't reviewed the Gen 2 model. Amazon buyers rate the Gen 2 highly, with more than 1,800 reviews.
For more top picks, see our guide to the best portable power stations.
Price Context & Historical Value
This is the lowest price we've seen on this portable power station so you should get it now.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 if...
you want a backup battery that recharges fast between outages, you want a well-known brand with a solid app, or you need enough output to run a fridge, router, and lights for a while.
❌ Skip the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 if...
you need more than 1kWh of capacity for longer outages
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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