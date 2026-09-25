The Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 'saved our sanity' in recent tests — now the portable power station is $100 off
AC Fast Charging can take the battery from zero to 80% in 66 minutes
We're big fans of the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2, which combines a 2,042Wh LiFePO4 battery with enough output to run demanding appliances and equipment.
Best for: Homeowners and campers who need enough stored power to run appliances and equipment rather than simply top up portable electronics.
The deal: The Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 is now $899 (was $999) at Amazon. In the UK, the power station is now £899 (was £1061).
Why it matters: This is the power station that saved our sanity (and our hunger) during power outages when we tested out this unit. Its combination of 2,042Wh capacity and 2,200W output means it can handle much more demanding equipment than smaller portable batteries.
The Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 combines a 2,042Wh LiFePO4 battery with 2,200W AC output, three AC outlets, 100W USB-C charging, 20ms UPS switching, solar support and 39.5lb compact construction.
In the UK: now £899 (was £1061)
Why we recommend it
In his recent 4.5-star review, our expert Owain said he found it "to be easy to use, simple to transport, and more than capable of dealing with everyday needs."
It impressed him for several reasons. "Firstly, the build quality and easy setup stand out, limiting setup stress and giving you peace of mind. I also really liked the amount of power you get from such a small and portable unit. I used it extensively in different scenarios, including working, running home appliances, and during a camping trip, and it never even got close to running out. "
The Explorer 2000 v2 provides a lot of AC power across three outlets. Jackery uses a LiFePO4 battery for a service life of up to 10 years. Cell-to-Body construction helps keep the unit relatively compact at 13.2 x 10.4 x 11.5 inches and 39.5lb. There's also a 100W USB-C PD connection for fast charging compatible laptops, phones and other electronics without needing their regular power adapters.
Price context & historical value
The reduction from $999 to $898.99 knocks $100.01 off the regular price. That's not close to being its cheapest price however. I've seen it for as low as $743.83 on Amazon earlier in the year, and it may well be reduced further for this upcoming Black Friday.
For more options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable power stations.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 if...
You want emergency home backup capacity for power outages, camping or RV trips and need something reasonably portable.
❌ Skip the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 if...
You only need something to keep your phone, tablet and laptop charged. A smaller power station will cost considerably less and be much easier to carry.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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