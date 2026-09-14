After eight years of bouncing around various cities and job roles, I decided to move back to the countryside where I grew up – all during the 2020 lockdown chaos. I wanted my kids to enjoy the same outdoor freedom I had as a child, and for the most part, a return to rural living lived up to the dream.

All except for one considerable headache: power outages.

It seemed like any level of weather led to power cuts that would last anywhere from just a few minutes to over 12 hours. Heavy rain? Power cut. A few days of dry weather? Power cut. A bit of wind? Power cut.

Erratic weather meant constant disruption – a small inconvenience for some, but a recipe for disaster when you're running a home office and trying to keep two kids entertained. I needed to find a reliable solution.

A powerful solution

I’d be dramatic if I said the regular power cuts made me consider moving, but with two of us working entirely from home and two kids to keep entertained, they have been incredibly frustrating.

I’d already spent a week looking at various power stations when Jackery contacted me asking if I wanted to review the Jackery 2000 v2 power station. Was this the solution I was looking for? I jumped at the chance.

A few days later, a hefty box arrived at my door. After a considerable amount of time removing the packaging, I was faced with the unit. I plugged it in and forgot about it.

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The dinner incident

Anyone with young kids with healthy appetites will know that any delay in promised ‘feeding times’ can lead to full meltdowns, and honestly, as a man in my mid-thirties, I’m much the same.

On this particular night, I’d already had to take emergency measures, giving out snacks to stop the endless ‘when is dinner ready?’ questions. So when I heard the sudden click and noticed the air fryer had stopped making its familiar hum, my heart sank.

Panic set in. Should I order takeaway? No, it will take too long. Is ok to give my kids ice cream for dinner? No, that’s bad parenting.

Then it clicked - the power station. I raced to the cupboard I was keeping it in and carried it to the side. I plugged in the air fryer and pressed the button, half expecting it not to work. Then the familiar hum returned. Pure relief.

After 25 minutes of cooking, the battery had only dropped about 20%. The mini pizzas were saved, the meltdown was avoided, and my sanity was still intact.

A big deal?

The Jackery 2000 v2 is certainly competitive compared to other similarly priced power stations, but it isn’t revolutionary, and it doesn’t solve my issue 100%.

After all, when I have a power cut, I still have a challenge keeping my fridge/freezer running; I can’t charge my car; and, with all my power coming from one unit, I can’t run my laptop in one room whilst my kids watch TV in the other. Yet it has still become one of those products where I start to wonder how I ever lived without it.

I admit that I went back and forth when researching power stations. Although I knew I would use one, they aren’t the cheapest products. Could I really justify making a purchase of that size?

Now, if I look at how many times the Jackery 2000 v2 has come to the rescue, whether when trying to work, cook dinner, or access power when camping, it feels like a very worthwhile investment. Especially when I consider that with just one unit, I will enjoy a level of power security for years to come.