Watching the NFL just got cheaper thanks to Best Buy. The retailer is offering a massive 51% discount on NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube or YouTube TV for Best Buy Plus and Total members.

• Shop more NFL deals at Best Buy

NFL Sunday Ticket gives fans a premium viewing experience, letting you watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game. You can also watch four games live at once with Multiview, use the Key Plays view to see what you missed, and track player stats while watching the game.

Keep in mind, you must be a Best Buy Plus or Total member. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a membership starting at $29.99 and enjoy perks like free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.

If you also need to upgrade your TV for the 2026 season, Best Buy members can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube or YouTube TV for $234 or NFL RedZone for $276 with the purchase of select TVs. Becoming a Best Buy member is free; just sign up with your email, and you can score free shipping on future purchases.

You'll find Best Buy's NFL Sunday Ticket offer below, which includes up to $246 in savings for Best Buy Plus and Total Members. I've also listed today's top TV deals, which include record-low prices on top-rated big-screen TVs - perfect for watching your favorite NFL team.

Save up to $246 on NFL Sunday Ticket

Sunday Ticket at Best Buy: save up to $246 on NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube or YouTube TV

Best Buy Plus and Total members can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube or YouTube TV for $234. Best Buy members can also save on NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube or YouTube TV or get NFL RedZone with the purchase of select TVs. Read more Read less ▼

The best TV deals for watching the NFL

Save $170 Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy I can't say much about the overall quality of this TV since we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny it's a super low price for a TV this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big, affordable TV that's ideal for everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too concerned about getting the best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Insignia 65-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, this 65-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $299.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,000 Samsung 65-inch S90H OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy The S90H is Samsung's mid-range OLED TV in its 2026 lineup. It supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, but it uses a slightly lower-end WRGB OLED panel. During our hands-on testing, we praised this model's anti-glare technology and overall picture quality. If you're looking for a strong alternative to the LG C6, this is a solid competitor. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,200 LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is our best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model has received a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $650 Samsung 65-inch LS03FA The Frame QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2025 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Read more Read less ▼

Save $230 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 LG 77-inch G6 OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,799.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read our full LG G6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,500 LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼