NFL starts next month — here are 11 TV deals that I'd buy, including up to $1,600 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Watch your favorite team on a brand-new (and discounted) TV
Even though it might still feel like summer, football season starts next month, with the NFL kicking off on September 9. That means it's time to upgrade your home cinema setup with a brand-new TV, and I'm here to help you find the best display and, most importantly, save money.
• Shop Best Buy's full anniversary sale
Best Buy has a huge anniversary sale this week, which means incredible deals on top-rated TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, TCL, and Insignia. I've rounded up the 11 best TVS for watching football below, including a wide range of 4K, QLED and OLED displays.
You can find record-low prices on brand-new 2026 models, like LG's 65-inch C6 OLED TV for $1,799.99 (a $900 discount), as well as big-screen budget displays, including TCL's 75-inch S5 4K Fire TV for an unbelievable price of just $399.99. Other highlights that I recommend watching your favorite team on include Samsung's 75-inch R85H Micro RGB for $999.99 and LG's massive 77-inch B5 OLED TV for $1,399.99.
Shop more of Best Buy's top TV deals for watching football below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that expire this Sunday at Midnight.
11 TV deals I recommend for watching football
Get the best-selling Insignia 55-inch F50 Series 4K TV for an incredible $199.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Read moreRead less▼
Insignia's F70 Series QLED TV boasts Mini-LED and Quantum Dot technology, delivering bold, vibrant colors and lifelike images. You also get Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Read moreRead less▼
A 58-inch QLED TV for $149.99 is an incredible deal, especially since this is a new 2026 model. While the Hisense QD50 isn't a premium display, it offers QLED technology, which delivers superior brightness and more vivid colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision, Game Mode Plus, and Roku's streaming platform.
Read moreRead less▼
The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $900 discount at Best Buy's sale. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
Read moreRead less▼
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2025 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Read moreRead less▼
The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display.
Read our full LG G6 review
Read moreRead less▼
The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size.
Read moreRead less▼
Best Buy has an impressive discount on Samsung's 2026 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV. Perfect for watching football, Samsung's R85H Series delivers brilliant colors that come to life thanks to its Micro RGB technology and AI engine. Today's whopping $800 discount brings the price down to a record low.
Read moreRead less▼
The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 53% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.
Read our full LG B5 review
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a big-screen premium display to watch your favorite team, Sony's 77-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,499.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen.
Read moreRead less▼
A massive $800 price cut makes this 85-inch TCL QM7L a great choice if you're looking for a truly big-screen TV for football season. This 2026 model features impressive brightness and plenty of pop thanks to its Mini-LED display, and it also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming. Of course, the main selling point here is this particular TV's massive 85-inch display, which will make it the centerpiece of any room.
Read moreRead less▼
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.