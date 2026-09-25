I do love a gadget, so this mini 20000mAh power bank from Inui really caught my eye. I can't say it's the smallest in the world, but it's certainly ultra-compact and travel-friendly, with a built-in flashlight and USB-C cable that doubles as carry handle.

• Best for: Professionals, students, and travelers who want enough capacity for several phone charges without carrying a separate USB-C cable.

• The deal: The Iniu mini portable charger is now $27 (was $33) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: A 20,000mAh battery provides considerably more endurance than smaller pocket-sized power banks, while 22.5W output offers relatively quick phone charging. The portable unit also features a display, and a flashlight.

Why we recommend it

The Iniu charger measures just 4.1 x 2.8 x 1.2 inches and weighs 11.3oz, making it small enough to slip into a bag or pocket while providing greater capacity than other more-expensive power banks. It provides enough energy for around four full phone charges. You also get a built-in braided cable, which means there's one less cable to remember to take with you.

Its 22.5W fast charging can top up compatible phones much faster than basic 5W or 10W battery packs. Iniu claims an iPhone 16 can reach 60% and a Samsung Galaxy S25 70% in 25 minutes. The built-in flashlight is a useful feature, and the digital display makes it easier to judge when it's time to plug in the charger.

Price context & historical value

At $26.96, this is the lowest price I've seen - although that's for the black version. Other colors - like beige white, blue, and green - are discounted, but the prices are slightly higher at $32. With this model, you're saving just over 18%. That's a welcome discount for a 20,000mAh model with an integrated cable.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the best power chargers.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Iniu Portable Charger if...

You want plenty of battery capacity with fast charging and a few tricks up its sleeve without paying a fortune.

❌ Skip the Iniu Portable Charger if...

You want something that can charge your laptop. This is fine for phones and many smaller USB-powered devices, but it can't handle more powerful devices.