If you're looking for a portable power station that can keep essential equipment running through an outage or provide electricity on a road trip, I've found a huge $470 discount on the Bluetti Elite 100 V2 with a 100W solar panel for $629 (was $1099) at Amazon.

The Elite 100 V2 packs a 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery into a relatively compact 25-pound unit and delivers 1800W of continuous AC output. It can power up to 11 devices simultaneously, and Bluetti rates the battery for more than 4,000 cycles. It can reach 80% charge in around 45 minutes and fully recharge from AC power in about 70 minutes.

This bundle also includes a 100W solar panel, giving you a way to boost the battery when you're camping or away from the grid. A full solar charge lasts around seven hours, under suitable conditions obviously..

Why we recommend it

In his four-star review of the Elite 100 V2, our expert Jack called it a "small, light-weight, portable yet powerful power station" and liked that it is quiet when fans are running, has a very good app and high wattage output.

The Elite 100 V2 strikes a useful balance between capacity, output, and portability. At 25 pounds and around 12.6 x 8.5 x 9.8 inches, it's reasonably manageable for a 1kWh-class power station, with a hidden handle making it easier to carry.

The UPS function can switch over in 10ms or less during a power failure, helping keep equipment such as a PC or Wi-Fi router running. Bluetti also rates operating noise as low as 30dB, which should make it less intrusive indoors.

An AC connection can take the battery to 80% in around 45 minutes and fully recharge it in roughly 70 minutes, so you don't have to leave it plugged in for most of the day before it's ready to go.

For more options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable power stations.

Price context & historical value

The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 and 100W solar panel bundle is currently reduced from $1,099 to $629, a $470 cut of around 43%.

This isn't the lowest price we've seen it however. The bundle was reduced to $550 in November 2025, for Black Friday, making the current deal $79 more expensive than that previous low.

It's still a large reduction from the listed price though, and we'd definitely recommend considering buying it now.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Bluetti Elite 100 V2 if...

You want a portable power station that can cover camping trips, road trips, and emergency backup duties at home. This model's 1024Wh capacity is more than enough for charging your various devices. The 1800W continuous output also allows it to run a wide range of household equipment.

The included solar panel will make the bundle especially appealing for camping and off-grid use. You can boost the battery without access to mains power, and the panel is included rather than being an additional purchase.

❌ Skip the Bluetti Elite 100 V2 if...

You only need something to keep phones, tablets, and other small electronics charged. A 1024Wh power station has more capacity than those jobs require, and a smaller model will be cheaper and considerably lighter.

The included 100W solar panel also isn't particularly powerful compared with the capacity of the battery. Bluetti quotes around seven hours for a full solar recharge under suitable conditions, so anyone relying heavily on solar power may want a higher-output compatible panel.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The 100W solar panel ships separately from the power station, so don't be concerned if the entire bundle doesn't arrive in a single delivery.

It's also worth distinguishing between the various power figures in the listing. The Elite 100 V2 provides 1800W of normal AC output, while Bluetti also lists higher figures for Power Lifting and surge capability. Those shouldn't be treated as the amount of continuous power available for everyday use.