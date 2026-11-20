If you want one screen that replaces a dual-monitor setup, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is down to $949.99 at Best Buy, a $750 saving.

● Best for: PC gamers, sim racers, and multitaskers who want one huge screen instead of two monitors

● The deal: The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SD) is $949.99 (was $1,699.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: A 49-inch 5120 x 1440 QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and Samsung's Glare Free coating

Save $750 Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,699.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy A 49-inch, 32:9 QD-OLED panel with a 5120 x 1440 (Dual QHD) resolution, 1800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms (GtG) response time. It's G-Sync Compatible, and Samsung's Glare Free finish reduces reflections from lamps and windows. This G93SD version skips the smart TV apps found on the pricier G95SD.

Why we recommend it

We gave the original 2023 Odyssey OLED G9 4.5 stars in our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, and this newer G93SD keeps the same core specs (49 inches, 5120 x 1440, 240Hz, 1800R) while adding Samsung's Glare Free coating. One 32:9 screen gives you room for three windows side by side, and it's hard to beat for immersion in racing and flight sims. We haven't reviewed the G93SD itself, so we can't vouch for the glare-free finish firsthand.

Price Context & Historical Value

When we covered this exact model in July, it was $999.99 at Best Buy, so today's price is $50 lower. The older 2023 version has dipped as low as $899 during past sales, so this isn't a record. Still, $949.99 is a strong price for the newer glare-free model.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 if...

you want to replace two monitors with one seamless screen, you play racing, flight, or open-world games that benefit from a wide field of view, or you want OLED contrast across a huge canvas.

❌ Skip the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 if...

you don't have a powerful graphics card to drive 5120 x 1440 at high frame rates, your desk is less than about 4 feet wide, or you mostly do office work where a cheaper 34-inch ultrawide would do the job.