If you're looking to upgrade your desktop display, I've found a great deal on the Asus ROG OLED monitor that combines a glossy 1440p OLED panel, a 240Hz refresh rate, and excellent color reproduction, and it's on sale right now.

• Best for: Content creators and professionals who want excellent contrast, accurate colors, and a smooth display for photo and video editing.

• The deal: The Asus ROG OLED monitor is now $384 (was $599) at Amazon, saving you $215.

• Why it matters: You're getting a 1440p OLED panel, 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification, and advanced burn-in protection features at a considerably lower price than normal.

Today's best Asus OLED monitor

Why we recommend it

The Asus ROG monitor's 26.5-inch viewable WOLED panel delivers a 2560 x 1440 resolution, providing sharp images and a useful amount of desktop space for everyday tasks.

For content creation, the TrueBlack Glossy finish produces clear images and rich colors, making photographs, videos, and other visual content look great. The monitor's 99% DCI-P3 color coverage and true 10-bit color support with Delta E < 2 color difference is useful for creators - especially at this price. For video editing, I especially like the 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, too.

Another useful feature is Asus OLED Care Pro, which includes functions designed to reduce the risk of burn-in. You also get DisplayWidget Center software, allowing you to adjust monitor settings through your computer rather than relying entirely on physical controls.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the price of Asus' ROG 27-inch OLED monitor from $599 to $384, saving you $215. That's a discount of approximately 36%, and is the lowest price we've seen this model sell for on Amazon so far.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the ROG 27-inch OLED monitor if...

You want a high-quality desktop monitor for creative work. This screen offers deep blacks, excellent contrast, and wide color coverage backed with a 240Hz refresh rate, and vivid images.

❌ Skip the ROG 27-inch OLED monitor if...

You need a 4K display, regularly work with static content for extended periods, or use your computer in a brightly lit environment.