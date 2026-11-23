Don't let the 'gaming' moniker fool you. The Asus TUF Gaming VG27UQ1A monitor is actually surprisingly well-specced for productivity, coding, and light creative work.

For Black Friday, the Asus display is down to $240 (was $329) at Amazon - and it's one of the sharpest 27-inch 4K screens you can get, boasting 160Hz refresh rates, 95% DCI-P3 color for color accuracy and ultra-smooth scrolling.

● Best for: Professionals, programmers, and creators who want pixel-perfect detail and a wide color gamut.

● Why we like it: The Asus TUF VG27UQ1A comes with razor-sharp 4K Fast IPS panel (or 163 PPI), 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy for photo and video editors, and 160Hz refresh rates that make it a breeze scrubbing through timelines or scrolling documents.

Save $89.01 ASUS TUF 27-inch Monitor: was $329 now $239.99 at Amazon A 27-inch Fast IPS panel at 3840 x 2160 with a 160Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, HDR support, and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage. HDMI 2.1 supports 4K at 120Hz with VRR on current consoles, and DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC delivers the full 160Hz on PC. ASUS's ELMB Sync lets motion blur reduction and variable refresh work at the same time.

Why we recommend it

We haven't reviewed the VG27UQ1A, but it hits a rare combination at this price: 4K resolution, a 160Hz refresh rate, and dual HDMI 2.1 ports alongside DisplayPort 1.4 for seamless multi-device switching. The panel is noticeably sharper than a 1440p display, which makes spreadsheets and coding text look crisp, while the fast refresh rate makes scrolling timelines and documents feel smoother than most at this price.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is the lowest price we've seen this monitor since March 2025 - an all-time low. And frankly, it's hard to find another 4K monitor with a refresh rate this high for less. For the features and cost, it's an easy recommendation for Black Friday.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Asus TUF VG27UQ1A monitor if...

You're upgrading from a 1080p work monitor, you want faster refresh rates and higher color accuracy, without breaking the bank.

❌ Skip the Asus TUF VG27UQ1A monitor if...

You want an all-in-one business monitor complete with USB-C hub for hooking up peripherals, or you need HDR brightness and OLED-grade contrast.