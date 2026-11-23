This Black Friday 1TB Cloud Backup storage 2 year discount deal is 85% off making it just $3.29 per month — and it also includes a VPN, antivirus, secure browser, and 5GB eSIM data for free
It's the cheapest cloud backup deal we've found so far
You can shop around looking for the best Black Friday software deals, or you can simply pick up one of the cheapest combos I've ever seen. This IPVanish Black Friday deal covers all of your cyber essentials for the next two years at less than $4 per month.
This combination deal gets you 1TB of cloud backup storage to keep all your media, work files, or important documents safe from accidental loss or malware, while also adding additional layers of protection through the included antivirus and secure web browser protection.
Additionally, the plan covers one computer and up to five additional mobile devices with a 30-day moneyback guarantee, meaning you can test workflow integration and connection speeds across all your devices basically friction-free, and the 5GB eSIM data works across over 200+ countries, making it a steal for digital nomads.
IPVanish have put together one of the best software combos for digital nomads and home workers, offering 1TB of cloud backup storage, award-winning antivirus, the IPVanish secure browser & VPN, and a 5GB Alosim eSIM — all with 85% off the price of the Advanced 2-year plan, taking the monthly cost from $17.99 down to $3.29.
Why we recommend it
I've taken a look at other Black Friday software deals, and this is easily the cheapest available combo if you're looking for a big discount on all your essential software.
But beyond price alone, our IPVanish VPN review scored four stars, and we loved the audited no-logs policy and super-fast WireGuard speeds. The whopping 1TB of cloud backup storage means you can practically keep your entire digital life safe from device corruption, malware, or loss. Add in to the mix IPVanish's antivirus and secure browser and you'll have layered protection for your browsing and work for added peace of mind.
Price context and historical value
At $78.96 for two years, this IPVanish Black Friday deal beats even the single year deals offered by some competitors for the same software. Without the discount, the IPVanish Advanced package is usually $17.99/mo, making it $431.76 for the full two years.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy IPVanish Advanced 2-year deal if…
You want 1TB of cloud backup storage and a plethora of security software alongside 5GB of eSIM data at an unbeatable price.
❌ Skip the IPVanish Advanced 2-year deal if…
You're only looking for a deal on a standalone VPN, antivirus, or cloud storage service.
Also consider
The pCloud 3in1 Lifetime Bundle combines 3TB of cloud storage, pCloud Pass password management, and zero-knowledge encryption, with automatic backups, file syncing, and cross-platform access for a single one-time payment.
NordVPN Basic:
Was:
$3.49/month
Now: $2.99/month
NordVPN's improved Black Friday deal is perfect for streamers looking for a cheap way to improve their binge-watching. Having spent hundreds of hours streaming with NordVPN, it's by far the best streaming VPN I've used in 2026, and, now at just $2.99 per month, it's at its lowest price in months, too. Unsure? Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.
NordVPN Complete: Now $3.99/month (was $4.49) for 27 months protection
Meanwhile, NordVPN's Black Friday Complete plan offer is arguably the best value security package of any VPN. Included you get NordVPN's 'Next Gen Antivirus', NordPass password management, 1TB of NordLocker secure storage, Text and call protection, and dark web monitoring. All, now for $13.50 less over two years or $7.50 less over one.
This Black Friday antivirus offer takes Bitdefender's virus protecting abilities and makes it available for Mac, Android & iOS. Covers five devices in one subscription to protect your home computers and mobile devices with anti-phishing protection.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict is a Senior Security Writer at TechRadar Pro, where he has specialized in covering the intersection of geopolitics, cyber-warfare, and business security.
Benedict provides detailed analysis on state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, and the protection of critical national infrastructure, with his reporting bridging the gap between technical threat intelligence and B2B security strategy.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the University of Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS), with his specialization providing him with a robust academic framework for deconstructing complex international conflicts and intelligence operations, and the ability to translate intricate security data into actionable insights.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.