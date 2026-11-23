If you want to upgrade your whole home to Wi-Fi 7 without spending a fortune, the TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE63 2-pack has got a Black Friday discount. If you're boosting your connectivity in the home office, this tri-band system is ready-made for that.

● Best for: Households with larger homes that want faster, more reliable Wi-Fi in every room

● The deal: The TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE63 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system (2-pack) is $279.99 (was $349.99) at Amazon

● Why we like it: Tri-band BE10000 Wi-Fi 7, coverage of up to 5,800 square feet, four 2.5Gbps ports and a USB 3.0 port on each unit, and free parental controls

Save $70 TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE63: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon A tri-band Wi-Fi 7 system rated for up to 5,188Mbps on 6GHz, 4,324Mbps on 5GHz, and 574Mbps on 2.4GHz. The 2-pack covers up to 5,800 square feet and supports more than 200 devices. Each unit has four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports and a USB 3.0 port, and the system can use wired and wireless backhaul simultaneously. It's sold and shipped by Amazon.

Why We Recommend It

Our sister site Tom's Guide tested this exact 2-pack and gave it an Editor's Choice award in its TP-Link Deco BE63 review, praising its balance of price and performance. We gave the 3-pack system five stars and an Editor's Choice award in our own TP-Link Deco BE63 review, highlighting its strong Wi-Fi 7 speeds, generous ports, and free parental controls. The main catch is that some advanced security features need a paid subscription.

Price Context & Historical Value

The 2-pack launched at $549.99, and Amazon lists it at $349.99 today. It sold for about $269 at Amazon earlier this year, so $279.99 is a good price but not the lowest we've seen.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the TP-Link Deco BE63 if...

you have a larger home with Wi-Fi dead spots, you have multi-gig internet or want 2.5Gbps wired connections, or you want free parental controls built in.

❌ Skip the TP-Link Deco BE63 if...

you live in a small apartment where one router is enough, none of your devices support Wi-Fi 7 yet and you don't plan to upgrade, or you want the lowest price we've seen, which was about $10 less.