A Dolby Atmos soundbar can take movie nights to a whole new level — expansive, multi-dimensional audio, crystal-clear dialogue, and powerful bass can make it feel as if you’re down at the local multiplex, rather than sitting in the comfort of your own home. And right now, you can get my favorite Dolby Atmos soundbar around for less, because the Marshall Heston 120 is $999 (was $1,299) at Amazon.

In the UK? I've got you. The Marshall Heston 120 is £599 (was £899) at John Lewis, taking it to a record-low price. With a $300 / £300 saving, there's truly no better time to get your hands on the Heston 120, which offers immersive — no, hypnotic sound, exceptional features, and a jaw-droppingly gorgeous design.

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I've been using the Marshall Heston 120 as my main soundbar at home for more than a year now, and I absolutely love it. For an all-in-one model, it punches well above its weight, with imposing low-end output, excellent Atmos performance, and brilliant musicality. Pair that with its luxurious look, and I'd take it over the Sonos Arc Ultra and rival models from the likes of JBL and Sony each and every time.

Looking for something a little cheaper or more compact? Then I've got even more good news for you. Because the Heston 120's little sibling is also on sale in the US and UK — bringing just about everything I love about Marshall's full-sized soundbar into a more compact package. The Marshall Heston 60 is $499.99 (was $699.99) at Amazon and just £299 (was £499) at John Lewis, so make sure to check out all of these deals in more detail down below.

Today's best Marshall Heston 120 deals

Save 23% ($300) Marshall Heston 120: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Excellent Dolby Atmos performance, gigantic bass output, and spectacular musicality — that's what you get with the Marshall Heston 120. With plenty of connectivity options (including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even HDMI passthrough) and a beautiful design, there's so much to love about the Heston 120, and with $300 off, now's the perfect time to buy.

Save 33% (£300) Marshall Heston 120: was £899 now £599 at John Lewis Simply put, this is one of the best soundbar deals we've seen in the run-up to Black Friday. The Marshall Heston 120 offers cinematic, immersive, and detailed sound, broad connectivity options, and luxurious looks — and for less than £600, it's worth every last penny.

Today's best Marshall Heston 60 deals

Save 29% ($200) Marshall Heston 60: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Marshall Heston 60 might suit you better if you've got a TV that's 43 inches or smaller, or if you simply want to save a bit of cash. The Heston 60 offers convincing Atmos effects, ultra-clean dialogue, and all of the aesthetic charm of its big bro. For less than $500, you're getting one of the best compact soundbars around here.

Save 40% (£200) Marshall Heston 60: was £499 now £299 at John Lewis Right now, you can save 40% on one of the best compact soundbars on the market. The Marshall Heston 60 carries the same visual allure as its big sibling, with ultra-clear dialogue, impressive bass, and excellent Atmos effects to match. And you'll struggle to find any other soundbar this good for less than £300.

In my Marshall Heston 120 review, I awarded the audio specialist's first-ever soundbar five stars, describing it as "an unforgettable debut in the home theater world". It's great for movies, with regimented, driven bass that can make action-packed sequences and dark movie scores feel so impactful, dialogue is always exceptionally clear, and the 11 active drivers conjure up an almost tangible sense of space.

But there are so many other things that make the Heston 120 ideal for everyday life. For instance, there are so many connectivity options, including HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi (for higher-res music streaming on the fly), Bluetooth, and RCA. I'm also a big fan of the 4K 120Hz HDMI passthrough port, which I use for my Nintendo Switch 2.

And I love the Marshall Heston 60 too — I also reviewed this one and gave it a very high 4.5-star rating. The thing that stands out about the Heston 60 for me is the sheer scale of its Atmos effects. With 4K Blu-rays, I found that the Heston 60 created an incredible sense of depth to its sound, and it often truly felt as if sounds were coming from above me, or even the corners of our testing room.

If you want a great soundbar deal during Black Friday, look no further — these Marshall models are top-tier, and with discounts like this, I couldn't recommend them enough.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK