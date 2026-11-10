14-channel Class D amplification and Dolby Atmos 5.1.2

Five colors of Threadform fabric to blend with your decor

$999 (about £745 / AU$1,422)

For as long as there have been speakers, there have been attempts to make them look less speaker-y — but as far as I know, there's never been an attempt to make them look like someone knitted them. Enter the Knit Form, a serious soundbar with a very unusual design. It's intended to blend in, not stand out.

As you can see, it's very different to its rivals: if you look at our current best soundbars line-up, there's a lot of long black-grilled lozenges out there. This is much more colorful.

The Knit Form comes from the mind of Joel Sietsema, formerly senior product and brand leader at Denon and Marantz's parent company, Sound United. But its unique selling point comes courtesy of his wife, an interior designer, whose response to his speaker concepts was to want every one of them hidden. The Knit Form is the result of that, Sietsema says. "Form is what happens when you design for the home first. It should look like furniture, sound incredible, and be easily integrated into the technology you’ve already welcomed in your space.”

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It may look like a draught excluder but this is a high-end soundbar with a serious specification, serious backers and serious audio expertise. And that fabric isn't exactly ordinary either.

(Image credit: Knit Sound)

Knit Form soundbar: key features and pricing

Let's start on the outside. The fabric is Threadform, an acoustically transparent textile that keeps its color and lasts a long time. It's available in five different colors on the Form.

Beneath the Threadform there's a 14-channel, class D amp delivering 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos via its internal drivers, center dialog speaker and dual subwoofers. It has Bluetooth 5.3 input with AirPlay, Google Cast and Spotify Connect, and it also transmits audio over Auracast. There's a single HDMI ARC/eARC for the TV and an optional smartphone app that enables you to customize the sound settings.

The Knit Form is designed to get out of the way of your entertainment. There's no front-facing logo; the status lights turn off during viewing; and the five colors are "designed to complement a space rather than compete with it." I really like it, especially in the terracotta-ish Ember colorway. It's recommended for TVs 55 inches or over.

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The Knit Form is available exclusively from Knitsound.com in Cloud White, Slate Black, Pebble, Sandstone or Ember with a price tag of $999 (about £745 / AU$1,422). The optional flush wall bracket is $79 (about £59 / AU$112).

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