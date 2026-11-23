As TechRadar's resident coffee expert and a trained barista, I'm here to help you find all the best deals on espresso machines this Black Friday. I test over a dozen espresso machines every year, so I can guide you to the offers that are genuinely worth your time and money. In the US, my favorite deal right now is the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo for $449.95 (was $699.95) at Amazon. This premium espresso machine helps you develop your own barista skills by guiding you through each step of the brewing process — and it received a full five stars in our review.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
It's a similar story in the UK, where the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo is down to just £329 (was £529.99) at Amazon. It's a huge discount on a top-quality espresso machine that looks great, and will give you years of happy brewing. I'd be delighted to have it on my kitchen counter, and I think you'll love it too.
US Quick Deals
- De'Longhi Classic Signature: was
$229.95now $149.95 at Amazon
- De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo: was
$699.95now $449.95 at Amazon
- De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next: was
$899.95now $549.95 at Amazon
- Breville Barista Pro: was
$849.95now $629.95 at Amazon
- De'Longhi Magnifica Duo: was
$999.95now $699.95 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- De'Longhi Dedica Style: was
£178.99now £129 at Amazon
- Sage Barista Express: was
£629.95now £499 at Amazon
- Sage Barista Pro: was
£729.95now £550 at Amazon
- De'Longhi Rivelia: was
£748.99now £599 at Amazon
- De'Longhi Eletta Explore: was
£969.99now £749.99 at Amazon
Today's best espresso machine deals in the US
This is a superb little manual espresso machine, which is a step up from the Dedica series thanks to the inclusion of a pressure gauge, which lets you see whether your espresso shot is under- or over-extracted. A great entry-level option made even more affordable in the Black Friday sale.
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This compact, beginner-friendly espresso machine (which we awarded four stars) will look stunning in your kitchen, and with this Black Friday discount it proves that you don't have to pay over the odds for great design. The deal applies to all colorways, from sweet pastels to glossy red and black.
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Our reviewer Cesci Angell awarded this smart espresso machine a perfect five stars, praising its easy-to-use design and compact footprint. It always gets a good discount for Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, and this $250 price cut is one of the best yet.
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The most affordable espresso machine in the Barista series, the Express has physical controls rather than a touchscreen and no tamping lever, but it still guides you in brewing delicious coffee with its automatic grinder and pressure gauge that lets you see if your espresso is well extracted before you even take a sip.
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De'Longhi espresso machines always get some of the best Black Friday discounts, and this year is no exception. This is an updated version of the classic Magnifica Evo with an added automatic milk frothing system. Just pick your drink from the set of touch-sensitive buttons on top, and let the Evo Next handle the rest.
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This five-star De'Longhi espresso machine won me over with its clever assisted brewing, which helps you achieve well-extracted espresso like a trained barista. During testing I particularly loved its clever Bean Adapt tech that helps you adapt brew settings to suit your chosen coffee.
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The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro espresso machine sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious espresso. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's spectacular value.
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This Breville espresso machine lets you pick your preferred drink from a bright color touchscreen, and helps you grind the right dose of coffee beans at exactly the right size. It doesn't have an automatic tamping lever, but does come with a calibrated hand-operated tamper to help you get a perfectly level bed of coffee grounds.
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Amazon has knocked a huge $300 off one of De'Longhi's most advanced espresso machines for Black Friday. The Duo can prepare your favorite drinks hot or cold, and finish them with hot or cold milk foam. Its cold brewing mode is particularly impressive.
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Our tester Josephine Watson gave this chic espresso machine four and a half stars out of five in her review, and it's back down to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. It's available in a huge selection of colors, so you can pick the one that will best suit your kitchen.
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This premium De'Longhi espresso machine comes with two bean hoppers, which you can swap in an instant, letting you switch between full-caf and decaf in seconds (for example). We awarded it a full five stars, and this Black Friday offer knocks $300 off the regular price.
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Get $500 off one of the best automatic espresso machines we've tested at TechRadar. My colleague Josephine Watson gave the Eletta Explore four and a half stars out of five, with its price being the only real drawback. With this Black Friday discount that's no longer an issue.
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Breville's top-end espresso machine would normally be well outside my budget, but with this Black Friday discount it's finally a realistic option. Highlights include auto milk steaming, cold extraction for mellow-tasting iced drinks, and a heated group head so water doesn't cool down on its way from the boiler to the portafilter.
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I called the Primadonna Aromatic "one of the best espresso machines I've ever used" in my review, and heaped praise upon its ability to 'learn' what you like to drink and when. This is an colossal $500 Black Friday price cut, and if it's now within your budget, you won't regret splashing out.
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Today's best espresso machine deals in the UK
De'Longhi's super-compact, super-affordable espresso machine is a steal on Black Friday. Despite its bargain price, it offers the build quality and performance you'd expect from De'Longhi, and our reviewer praised its beginner-friendly interface. The deal applies to all four colors: black, steel, red, and electric blue.
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This is a huge £200 Black Friday discount on a quality bean-to-cup espresso machine that makes brewing effortless. Our reviewer gave it four and a half stars out of five, praising its flexible approach that lets you take full manual control, or guides you through the coffee-making process.
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Smeg has put together some great bundle deals for Black Friday, including this pairing of an ECF03 espresso machine (which I awarded a full five stars) and a CGF03 coffee grinder. Add both to your basket and the discount of £199.95 will be applied automatically.
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De'Longhi has added a full color touchscreen to its classic La Specialista espresso machine, making it easier to select your preferred coffee, and letting you tinker with brew settings with a tap of your finger. If ease of use is a top priority, it's an excellent option.
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The Sage Barista Express is a classic, and brilliant value with over £130 off for Black Friday. It features manual buttons and dials rather than a touchscreen for a more classic look, and has a physical pressure gauge that lets you see whether your shot of espresso is being well extracted.
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The 'duo' in the name of this compact automatic espresso machine refers to its huge menu of both hot and cold drinks, and its ability to create silky milk foam at your chosen temperature. With almost £150 off, it's a great deal this Black Friday.
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Sage's Barista espresso machines are compact and easy to use, teaching you the fundamentals of brewing delicious coffee as you go. The Barista Pro displays all the key information you need on its LCD screen, and allows you to tinker with brew settings using its pleasingly tactile buttons. And with 25% off the RRP, you'll have enough cash left for some quality beans too.
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This espresso machine's interchangeable hoppers make switching between different beans a snap, and its milk-frothing system is one of the best we've tested. It's back to a record-low price for Black Friday.
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This stylish espresso machine is surprisingly compact, and is a great option for aspiring home baristas (in fact, we awarded it four and a half stars out of five). You're in control of the brewing process, but the machine will offer smart suggestions to help you achieve better-tasting results.
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I gave the Smeg Mini Pro Espresso Machine four and a half stars in my review, with its price being my main reservation. That's no longer a problem with this Black Friday bundle deal, which saves you £950 off the Mini Pro together with a premium coffee grinder. Add both to your basket to see the discount.
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The Eletta Explore also brews hot and cold, and even adjusts its own settings to suit your espresso beans. Our reviewer Josephine Watson gave it a near-perfect four and a half stars out of five, and this enormous £Black Friday price cut makes it an even more appealing option.
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My colleague Josh Russell says the Eletta Ultra "comes crammed with every feature you could want", and I'm inclined to agree. With De'Longhi's hot and cold LatteCrema system, a menu of over 50 drinks at your fingertips, and extra quiet grinding and brewing, it's one of the most advanced coffee makers De'Longhi has ever made. This is the first time it's been on sale for under £1,140.
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I've tested a lot of coffee makers (and I mean a lot), and this remains one of my favorites. The tamping lever is just so pleasing to use, and together with the smart dosing system, makes it easy to achieve a perfect bed of ground coffee ready for brewing. In my review I called it "the most satisfying coffee machine I've ever used", and I stand by that.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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