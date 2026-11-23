As TechRadar's resident coffee expert and a trained barista, I'm here to help you find all the best deals on espresso machines this Black Friday. I test over a dozen espresso machines every year, so I can guide you to the offers that are genuinely worth your time and money. In the US, my favorite deal right now is the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo for $449.95 (was $699.95) at Amazon. This premium espresso machine helps you develop your own barista skills by guiding you through each step of the brewing process — and it received a full five stars in our review.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

It's a similar story in the UK, where the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo is down to just £329 (was £529.99) at Amazon. It's a huge discount on a top-quality espresso machine that looks great, and will give you years of happy brewing. I'd be delighted to have it on my kitchen counter, and I think you'll love it too.

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Today's best espresso machine deals in the US

De'Longhi Classic Signature: was $229.95 now $149.95 at Amazon This is a superb little manual espresso machine, which is a step up from the Dedica series thanks to the inclusion of a pressure gauge, which lets you see whether your espresso shot is under- or over-extracted. A great entry-level option made even more affordable in the Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Express: was $699.95 now $494.95 at Amazon The most affordable espresso machine in the Barista series, the Express has physical controls rather than a touchscreen and no tamping lever, but it still guides you in brewing delicious coffee with its automatic grinder and pressure gauge that lets you see if your espresso is well extracted before you even take a sip. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next: was $899.95 now $549.95 at Amazon De'Longhi espresso machines always get some of the best Black Friday discounts, and this year is no exception. This is an updated version of the classic Magnifica Evo with an added automatic milk frothing system. Just pick your drink from the set of touch-sensitive buttons on top, and let the Evo Next handle the rest. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Pro: was $849.95 now $629.95 at Amazon The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro espresso machine sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious espresso. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's spectacular value. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon This Breville espresso machine lets you pick your preferred drink from a bright color touchscreen, and helps you grind the right dose of coffee beans at exactly the right size. It doesn't have an automatic tamping lever, but does come with a calibrated hand-operated tamper to help you get a perfectly level bed of coffee grounds. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Duo: was $999.95 now $699.95 at Amazon Amazon has knocked a huge $300 off one of De'Longhi's most advanced espresso machines for Black Friday. The Duo can prepare your favorite drinks hot or cold, and finish them with hot or cold milk foam. Its cold brewing mode is particularly impressive. Read more Read less ▼

Smeg EGF03 Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon Our tester Josephine Watson gave this chic espresso machine four and a half stars out of five in her review, and it's back down to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. It's available in a huge selection of colors, so you can pick the one that will best suit your kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Rivelia: was $1,299.95 now $999 at Amazon This premium De'Longhi espresso machine comes with two bean hoppers, which you can swap in an instant, letting you switch between full-caf and decaf in seconds (for example). We awarded it a full five stars, and this Black Friday offer knocks $300 off the regular price. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Oracle Jet: was $1,999.95 now $1,799.95 at Amazon Breville's top-end espresso machine would normally be well outside my budget, but with this Black Friday discount it's finally a realistic option. Highlights include auto milk steaming, cold extraction for mellow-tasting iced drinks, and a heated group head so water doesn't cool down on its way from the boiler to the portafilter. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic: was $2,499.95 now $1,999.95 at Amazon I called the Primadonna Aromatic "one of the best espresso machines I've ever used" in my review, and heaped praise upon its ability to 'learn' what you like to drink and when. This is an colossal $500 Black Friday price cut, and if it's now within your budget, you won't regret splashing out. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best espresso machine deals in the UK

De'Longhi La Specialista Touch: was £559 now £449 at Amazon De'Longhi has added a full color touchscreen to its classic La Specialista espresso machine, making it easier to select your preferred coffee, and letting you tinker with brew settings with a tap of your finger. If ease of use is a top priority, it's an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Express: was £629.95 now £499 at Amazon The Sage Barista Express is a classic, and brilliant value with over £130 off for Black Friday. It features manual buttons and dials rather than a touchscreen for a more classic look, and has a physical pressure gauge that lets you see whether your shot of espresso is being well extracted. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Duo: was £699.98 now £549.99 at Amazon The 'duo' in the name of this compact automatic espresso machine refers to its huge menu of both hot and cold drinks, and its ability to create silky milk foam at your chosen temperature. With almost £150 off, it's a great deal this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Pro: was £729.95 now £550 at Amazon Sage's Barista espresso machines are compact and easy to use, teaching you the fundamentals of brewing delicious coffee as you go. The Barista Pro displays all the key information you need on its LCD screen, and allows you to tinker with brew settings using its pleasingly tactile buttons. And with 25% off the RRP, you'll have enough cash left for some quality beans too. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Rivelia: was £748.99 now £599 at Amazon This espresso machine's interchangeable hoppers make switching between different beans a snap, and its milk-frothing system is one of the best we've tested. It's back to a record-low price for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Eletta Explore: was £969.99 now £749.99 at Amazon The Eletta Explore also brews hot and cold, and even adjusts its own settings to suit your espresso beans. Our reviewer Josephine Watson gave it a near-perfect four and a half stars out of five, and this enormous £Black Friday price cut makes it an even more appealing option. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Eletta Ultra: was £1,149 now £949.99 at Amazon My colleague Josh Russell says the Eletta Ultra "comes crammed with every feature you could want", and I'm inclined to agree. With De'Longhi's hot and cold LatteCrema system, a menu of over 50 drinks at your fingertips, and extra quiet grinding and brewing, it's one of the most advanced coffee makers De'Longhi has ever made. This is the first time it's been on sale for under £1,140. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Touch Impress With Cold Brew: was £1,199.95 now £962.99 at Amazon I've tested a lot of coffee makers (and I mean a lot), and this remains one of my favorites. The tamping lever is just so pleasing to use, and together with the smart dosing system, makes it easy to achieve a perfect bed of ground coffee ready for brewing. In my review I called it "the most satisfying coffee machine I've ever used", and I stand by that. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK