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All the best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals — Switch 2 bundles, Pro Controller price cuts, discounted Mario games, microSD cards, and more
Ya-hoo
It's not a huge shock to hear that the Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular products in this year's Black Friday sales. And there's good news if you're hunting for a console, games, or some accessories: several Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are live right now — and I'm rounding up all the best ones for you.
The highlight in the US is this Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. It currently has a $50 discount at most retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
There are a variety of UK bundles, too, with the best options at Amazon or the official Nintendo Store, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 and a free copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort.
As more offers are sure to go live throughout the week, you can stay right here for regular updates on the biggest and best bargains we spot for you or the Nintendo gamer in your life.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals
- Amazon: consoles & games from $29.99
- Best Buy: accessories & games from $3.99
- GameStop: games & gifts from $4.99
- Nintendo: bundles & exclusive accessories
- Target: up to 50% off games
- Walmart: consoles & bundles from $499
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 6 Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals
Nintendo has confirmed that this is its Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You'll be able to save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out.
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As your library of Nintendo Switch 2 games grows, you might find yourself filling up the internal storage in the console. That's where a microSD card comes in, as you can install one to give yourself extra room to have more games installed at once. These have all suffered from price hikes lately, but this is a good price for a medium-capacity option that will almost double the storage available in the console.
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Nintendo released a creative and smashing new adventure featuring Donkey Kong as a Switch 2 launch title — and now's your chance to get it for a record-low price. If you want a fun and frivolous platformer to play on the new console, this is one of the best games available on the Switch 2.
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If there isn't enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price on Nintendo Switch 2.
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It might not be the most exciting purchase, but there's nothing wrong with keeping your Switch 2 display safe with a robust screen protector. This is a slightly more expensive version from Belkin, but I think it's worth paying more to get anti-scratch tempered glass and a blue-light filter that will help reduce eye strain. It's also thin, so it will not have an impact on touch controls and the dock — plus you get a guide frame for easier application.
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SteelSeries is one of the top gaming headset manufacturers out there, and this is a decent saving on one of its best mid-range models. You get fantastic sound quality and a comfortable fit, as well as a clear microphone and extensive battery life of up to 60 hours. It's also compatible with multiple consoles, in case you want to swap between your Switch and other devices as needed.
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Here's that headline Switch 2 bundle in the US
Nintendo drops a specific bundle for every Black Friday sale. This time, we get a $50 saving on a packed Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, featuring a copy of Mario Kart World and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
It's available at most retailers while stocks last, and it's unlikely we'll see anything different until Cyber Monday, so if you like everything that's in it, I'd jump on it while you can.
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was
$549.99 now $499 at Amazon
Our live coverage of this year's Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals starts now
The Nintendo Switch is always a Black Friday best-seller, and now we're into the second year of the Switch 2's lifecycle, it's likely the first time we'll see big discounts on Nintendo's latest console-handheld hybrid.
I've already spotted a few offers on bundles in the US and the UK, so I'll be kicking off our coverage with some of the best ones available if you're looking to buy for yourself or a Nintendo fan in 2026.
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