Jensen Huang has been reinstated as Nvidia CEO

He resigned a week and a half ago

Nvidia's board claims Huang poses "no national security risk"

In a stunning turnaround, Nvidia's board has officially reinstated momentarily disgraced Jensen Huang as CEO.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," wrote the board in an official statement.

The news comes after US President Donald Trump supported Huang's return, and US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent used some crafty wordplay to reverse his earlier comments that Nvidia needed to look "outside" for a new CEO. As he told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, "I said they need to go outside; Jensen is on the outside."

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Now that's some verbal jiu-jitsu.

Bessent: “I said they needed to go outside. Jensen is on the outside.” Odds going up every day imo. Probably sooner rather than later. “CEO. Yes, that’s what they used to call me. Now I am Chairman & CEO and I come back to you at the turn of the tide.” https://t.co/Efde2DeGEdNovember 22, 2026

Perhaps you've been fixated on tech outages (see Outlook, banks, FAA) or just preparing for and then playing GTA 6 for the last two weeks, and have no idea why Jensen Huang resigned from the chip company he co-founded 33 years ago. If so, here's the abridged version.



Whispers about Jensen Huang's possible relationship with a Megapseed executive, Alice Huang (no relation), leaked a few weeks ago. The Singapore-based company is a big Nvidia customer. It may also allegedly be funneling Nvidia chips to China. With the exception of certain lower-powered chips, exporting US chips to China is against US policy.

The FBI has been investigating whether Alice Huang is actually a Chinese spy. As all this was coming to light, there were fresh allegations of Jensen Huang having affairs with multiple co-workers.

Jensen Huang admitted in a memo to an infidelity and apologized, but with the new relationship revelations, he resigned.

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Almost as soon as Huang stepped down, there were calls for his return. He's been depicted as a unicorn founder and CEO: basically one of a kind and irreplaceable.

Social media was split, or at least platforms were split. On Threads, the sentiment was generally anti-return, especially with a lack of clarity on what Huang and even the US government knew and didn't know about Alice Huang and Megaspeed.

On X, there was a more full-throated call for his return.

During Nvidia's November 17 earnings call, which was run by interim CEO Colette Kress, the board made it crystal clear that it was moving on, stating it "does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

A shifting of opinion

When it comes to business, the weight of opinion on social media carried about as much weight as a tinfoil feather.

Pressure, though, from shareholders, and especially the White House, may have swayed the board. "In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government," revealed the board in its official statement.

Jensen Huang does his best to sound contrite in the same Nvidia release: "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. "

Trump has been unwavering in his support for Jensen Huang, and it's clear the President believes an Nvidia with Jensen Huang is more knowable than one with a new, potentially untested CEO. The President also quickly cheered Huang's return on Truth Social.

(Image credit: Future)

What does this mean?

Initially, it's business as usual for the world's most important AI company, but questions swirling around Jensen Huang, Alice Huang, Megaspeed, China, and the US officials will linger.

To its credit, Nvidia is being somewhat transparent about this new reality, admitting that "Mr. Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort," and its investigation of those events continues: "The Board reiterated that the committee’s investigation will proceed to conclusion. Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it."

Still, this now seems like a largely toothless effort. As the board noted in its statement: "The Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

That rapid reinstatement of Huang proves that whatever Huang did or didn't know, and what his interactions with Alice Huang may have enabled, doesn't really matter. Huang is back in the driver's seat without any answers.

As these answers arrive, which might at least prove Alice Huang is a spy and that, thanks to her alleged efforts, China got Nvidia chips it should not have had access to, it's unlikely that the board will take any action.

Jensen Huang's role as not only the leader of Nvidia, but now one of the world's most important and now untouchable AI executives, is likely cemented not just for the immediate future, but at least through the Trump administration's end.

Two years from now, the world will have moved on; we'll have more agentic AI thanks to Nvidia's latest chips, maybe making decisions for us we no longer want to or feel qualified to handle. For example, getting to the root of what happened with Jensen Huang, Alice Huang, Megapseed, China, and the Trump Administration.

It's also worth noting that, while the reinstatement of Jensen Huang may have helped Nvidia stock and the tech stock market at large, it will have zero impact on the price of technology running Nvidia GPUs. It's not like this choice was made to help consumers. This is a move intended to raise the fortunes of AI tech companies and AI development.

Nvidia's old GPU/gaming business is likely immaterial, as is any whiff of clarity — and maybe justice — surrounding whatever did or did not happen with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

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