A 34-inch ultrawide monitor gives you more room to see what's happening around you, whether you're playing games or performing creative tasks. The Amzfast AMZG34C8 Pro combines a 1500R curved screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Best For: Anyone looking for an ultrawide, high-refresh-rate display without paying premium monitor prices.

The Deal: Usually priced at $369.99, it's just $249.99 at Amazon for Black Friday, a saving of $120 (32%).

Today's best curved monitor

Why we recommend it

The Amzfast AMZG34C8 curved monitor has a 34-inch VA panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, giving you way more horizontal space than a conventional 16:9 display.

The 1500R curvature helps bring the edges of the display into your field of view, and the 240Hz refresh rate should appeal to gamers who enjoy fast-paced titles. Amzfast specifies a 1ms overdrive response time and FreeSync-compatible adaptive synchronization to help reduce tearing and stuttering.

Picture quality specifications include 450 nits of brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 96% DCI-P3 and 131% sRGB coverage.

There are two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 connections, alongside Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes. The stand supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification will help reduce eye strain.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the price of the Amzfast AMZG34C8 screen from $369.99 to $249.99 for Black Friday, saving you $120. That's a great price for a 34-inch UWQHD monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, and the lowest we've seen it to date.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Amzfast 34-inch ultrawide monitor if...

You want a large, curved ultrawide display, particularly if your graphics card can take advantage of the 240Hz refresh rate. The one-year manufacturer warranty is also decent.

❌ Skip the Amzfast 34-inch ultrawide monitor if...

You prefer a flat screen, need 4K resolution, or want the faster pixel response typically associated with OLED gaming monitors.

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