Amzfast's 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor is $120 off for Black Friday, offering a 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and Picture-by-Picture support for just $249.99
Enjoy 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 1500R display
A 34-inch ultrawide monitor gives you more room to see what's happening around you, whether you're playing games or performing creative tasks. The Amzfast AMZG34C8 Pro combines a 1500R curved screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Best For: Anyone looking for an ultrawide, high-refresh-rate display without paying premium monitor prices.
The Deal: Usually priced at $369.99, it's just $249.99 at Amazon for Black Friday, a saving of $120 (32%).
Today's best curved monitor
The AMZG34C8 features a 34-inch 1500R curved VA display, 3440 x 1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms overdrive response, FreeSync compatibility, dual HDMI 2.1, dual DisplayPort 1.4, and adjustable stand.
Why we recommend it
The Amzfast AMZG34C8 curved monitor has a 34-inch VA panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, giving you way more horizontal space than a conventional 16:9 display.
The 1500R curvature helps bring the edges of the display into your field of view, and the 240Hz refresh rate should appeal to gamers who enjoy fast-paced titles. Amzfast specifies a 1ms overdrive response time and FreeSync-compatible adaptive synchronization to help reduce tearing and stuttering.
Picture quality specifications include 450 nits of brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 96% DCI-P3 and 131% sRGB coverage.
There are two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 connections, alongside Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes. The stand supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification will help reduce eye strain.
Price context & historical value
Amazon has reduced the price of the Amzfast AMZG34C8 screen from $369.99 to $249.99 for Black Friday, saving you $120. That's a great price for a 34-inch UWQHD monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, and the lowest we've seen it to date.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Amzfast 34-inch ultrawide monitor if...
You want a large, curved ultrawide display, particularly if your graphics card can take advantage of the 240Hz refresh rate. The one-year manufacturer warranty is also decent.
❌ Skip the Amzfast 34-inch ultrawide monitor if...
You prefer a flat screen, need 4K resolution, or want the faster pixel response typically associated with OLED gaming monitors.
Also consider
The AMZG27F5Q Pro features a 27-inch WQHD Fast IPS display, 280Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response, FreeSync, HDR400, 117% sRGB coverage, HDMI 2.1, and a height-adjustable stand with VESA mounting.
The AMZG27A2U features a 27-inch 4K Fast IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, 450-nit brightness, HDR400, Adaptive Sync, USB-C, dual HDMI 2.1 ports, low blue light, and adjustable height and pivot.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.