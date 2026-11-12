Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO: founder accused of multiple affairs, including with a Chinese spy

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang has resigned from the company, following accusations of the CEO having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, and subsequent details of a second alleged affair emerging.

The Board of Directors announced that the resignation is effective immediately, and that Colette Kress, who is currently Chief Financial Officer of Nvidia, will be the interim CEO.

In a press statement, Nvidia said: “Kress will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer while serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor has been named.”

The board also said that a search for a new permanent CEO has begun, and that the successor to Huang could be either an internal appointment, or an external candidate could get the job.

Because of the importance of both Huang and Nvidia in the tech industry, there could be a lot of fallout from this, so we'll be keeping this story updated live as more information and and reaction to this news emerges.