I'm TechRadar's Homes Editor, and I'm here to help you find the best Black Friday deals on the kitchen appliances you need to upgrade your kitchen. I'm checking price histories and sorting the wheat from the chaff so you can save both time and money. In the US, my favorite deal is the De'Longhi Rivelia coffee maker, which is now just $999 at Amazon (was $1,229.95). It's the cheapest this premium espresso machine has ever been, and I particularly love its swappable bean hoppers, which let you switch between caf and decaf whenever you want.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

In the UK, I'm a big fan of the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte, which is fantastic value for £329 at Amazon (was £529.99). It's a huge saving on a premium espresso machine with pleasingly tactile physical controls (no touchscreens here), a pressure gauge that lets you see whether your shot of espresso is properly extracted before you even taste it, and easily adjustable brew settings. It looks great too, and is guaranteed to impress visitors.

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Today's best kitchen appliance deals in the US

Coffee makers

Breville Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon This Breville Barista model lets you pick your preferred drink from a bright color touchscreen, and helps you grind the right dose of coffee beans at exactly the right size. It doesn't have an automatic tamping lever, but does come with a calibrated hand-operated tamper to help you get a perfectly level, crack-free bed of coffee grounds. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Express: was $699.95 now $494.95 at Amazon The most affordable machine in the Barista series, the Express has physical controls rather than a touchscreen and no tamping lever, but it still guides you in brewing delicious coffee with its automatic grinder and pressure gauge that lets you see if your espresso is well extracted before you even take a sip. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Pro: was $849.95 now $629.95 at Amazon The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's spectacular value. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Oracle Jet: was $1,999.95 now $1,799.95 at Amazon Breville's top-end espresso machine would normally be well outside my budget, but with this Black Friday discount it's finally a realistic option. Highlights include auto milk steaming, cold extraction for mellow-tasting iced drinks, and a heated group head so water doesn't cool down on its way from the boiler to the portafilter. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi La Specialista Touch: was $799.95 now $599.95 at Amazon This five-star De'Longhi coffee maker won me over with its clever assisted brewing, which helps you achieve well-extracted espresso like a trained barista. During testing I particularly loved its clever Bean Adapt tech that helps you adapt brew settings to suit your chosen coffee. A smart choice this Black Friday with a huge $200 saving. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Duo: was $999.95 now $699.95 at Amazon Amazon has knocked a huge $300 off one of De'Longhi's most advanced espresso machines for Black Friday. The Duo can prepare your favorite drinks hot or cold, and finish them with hot or cold milk foam. Its cold brewing mode is particularly impressive, producing a shot of mellow-tasting cold-extracted espresso in just three minutes. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic: was $2,499.95 now $1,999.95 at Amazon I called the Primadonna Aromatic "one of the best espresso machines I've ever used" in my review, and heaped praise upon its ability to 'learn' what you like to drink and when. This is an colossal $500 Black Friday price cut, and if it's now within your budget, you won't regret splashing out. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon This is the original Luxe Café — Ninja's super versatile all-in-one coffee maker. It grinds, brews espresso, makes cold-brew, brews filter coffee, and foams milk (automatically or manually). It's the only machine your kitchen counter needs, and it's more affordable than ever for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Café Pro: was $749.99 now $599.95 at Amazon This upgraded version of the Luxe Café includes extra drink presets and a super-satisfying tamping lever to create a perfectly even bed of coffee in your filter basket. There's a hot water line for preparing tea and long drinks like americanos as well, which is a welcome addition. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Up: was $229 now $149 at Amazon This premium single-serve Nespresso machine can brew short or long drinks thanks to its adjustable-height cup platform, and has a special 'over ice' mode that makes a more concentrated coffee to enjoy over ice. This is the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $189 now $123 at Amazon A premium version of the compact Vertuo Next single-serve Nespresso machine, in chic cream with gold accents, or smart black. A great pick if you like the look of the Vertuo Up, but don't need the over-ice function. Again, this is a record-low price not to be missed. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $219 now $131 at Amazon An extra-large Nespresso Vertuo machine with a 54oz water tank, and options to brew in four different cup sizes, A step up from the Vertuo Next, and almost the same price with this Black Friday price cut at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe: was $159.95 now $98.96 at Amazon A luxe version of the super-small Vertuo Pop+ with a new monochromatic look and metallic accents. The Pop+ Deluxe is now cheaper than the classic model with this 38% Black Friday price cut, so why settle for less? Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Lattissima One: was $321.99 now $278 at Amazon The Lattissima One is one of very few Nespresso machines with a milk foaming system, allowing you to turn your shot of espresso into a creamy latte or frothy cappuccino. Note that unlike the machines above, this one takes Nespresso Original pods (the ones shaped like a little top hat), which gives you even more choice. Read more Read less ▼

Smeg EGF03 Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon Our tester Josephine Watson gave this chic espresso machine four and a half stars out of five in her review, and it's back down to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. It's available in a huge selection of colors, so you can pick the one that will best suit your kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Air fryers

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $129.99 now $78.99 at Amazon Ninja's compact five-quart air fryer is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday. It's just the right size for cooking a portion of fries, crisping up leftovers, or even dehydrating fruit for a tasty, chewy snack. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer XL: was $179.99 now $98.99 at Amazon A larger version of the fryer above with an increased 6.5-quart capacity, this is one of the best air fryer deals I've seen anywhere this Black Friday, knocking a huge 45% off the list price. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The portable Ninja Crispi is the smallest air fryer we've ever tested here at TechRadar, but don't let that fool you — it's surprisingly powerful and perfect for single servings. The Stone and Cyberspace colorways have received the deepest discounts for Black Friday 2026. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja DoubleStack: was $219.99 now $189.95 at Amazon Our reviewer Josephine Watson called the Ninja DoubleStack "the air fryer of my dreams", and this Black Friday discount makes it even more tempting. Its two-tier design gives you plenty of cooking space while minimizing the amount of real estate it uses on your kitchen counter. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja DoubleStack XL: was $249.99 now $209.95 at Amazon If the original DoubleStack is too small for your family, this king-sized 10-quart version gives you lots of extra cooking space while retaining a small footprint. It's always a popular pick during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi DualZone: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The Crispi series has proved such a smash hit that Ninja has now released a version with two cooking zones for preparing complete meals. It's super simple to use, too (our tester gave it four and a half stars). I've had my fingers crossed for a Black Friday price cut, and here it is! Read more Read less ▼

Other appliances

Ninja BlendBoss: was $129.99 now $98.99 at Amazon The compact but powerful BlendBoss earned a place in our roundup of the best blenders this year thanks to its ability to turn even tough ingredients into a silky smoothie, and this Black Friday deal is the cheapest it's ever been. Read more Read less ▼

Beast Mighty 850 Plus Personal Blender: was $149 now $119.20 at Amazon This is one of the few blenders I've tested that can blend kale so finely it doesn't leave unpleasant flakes on your teeth, and I gave it a full five stars in my review as a result. This is just 20 cents of its lowest-ever price, and a great deal for anyone into smoothies and shakes. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best kitchen appliance deals in the UK

Coffee makers

Sage Barista Touch Impress With Cold Brew: was £1,199.95 now £962.99 at Amazon I've tested a lot of coffee makers (and I mean a lot), and this remains one of my favorites. The tamping lever is just so pleasing to use, and together with the smart dosing system, makes it easy to achieve a perfect bed of ground coffee ready for brewing. In my review I called it "the most satisfying coffee machine I've ever used", and I stand by that. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Express: was £629.95 now £499 at Amazon The Sage Barista Express is a classic, and brilliant value with over £130 off for Black Friday. It features manual buttons and dials rather than a touchscreen for a more classic look, and has a physical pressure gauge that lets you see whether your shot of espresso is being well extracted. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Luxe Brewer Thermal: was £249.95 now £233.31 at Amazon If I was buying a drip coffee maker right now, this would be the one. I had a great time testing it, and consumed far more caffeine than is advisable. Its removable water tank makes filling it a breeze, its basket is easy to clean, and its insulated jug keeps your coffee hot for an astonishingly long time. During my tests it will still at the perfect drinking temperature four hours after brewing. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Pro: was £729.95 now £550 at Amazon Sage's Barista series of espresso machines are surprisingly compact and easy to use, teaching you the fundamentals of brewing delicious coffee as you go. The Barista Pro displays all the key information you need on its LCD screen, and allows you to tinker with brew settings using its pleasingly tactile buttons. You'll feel like a pro in no time — and with 25% off the RRP, you'll have enough cash left for some quality beans too. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Eletta Ultra: was £1,149 now £949.99 at Amazon My colleague Josh Russell says the Eletta Ultra "comes crammed with every feature you could want", and I'm inclined to agree. With De'Longhi's hot and cold LatteCrema system, a menu of over 50 drinks at your fingertips, and extra quiet grinding and brewing, it's one of the most advanced coffee makers De'Longhi has ever made. This is the first time it's been on sale for under £1,140. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Eletta Explore: was £969.99 now £749.99 at Amazon The Eletta Explore also brews hot and cold, and even adjusts its own brew settings to suit your chosen coffee beans. Our reviewer Josephine Watson gave it a near-perfect four and a half stars out of five, praising it as "easily one of the best bean-to-cup coffee makers I’ve tested." This enormous £220 Black Friday price cut makes it an even more appealing option. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Duo: was £699.98 now £549.99 at Amazon The 'duo' in the name of this compact automatic espresso machine refers to its huge menu of both hot and cold drinks, and its ability to create silky milk foam at your chosen temperature. With almost £150 off, it's a great deal this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Rivelia: was £748.99 now £599 at Amazon This coffee maker's interchangeable hoppers make switching between different beans a snap, and its milk-frothing system is one of the best we've tested. Our reviewer called it "easily one of the best bean to cup machines available right now", and it's back to a record-low price for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi La Specialista Touch: was £559 now £449 at Amazon De'Longhi has added a full color touchscreen to its classic La Specialista espresso machine, making it easier to select your preferred coffee, and letting you tinker with brew settings with a tap of your finger. If ease of use is a top priority, it's an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Prestige DualBrew: was £259.99 now £169.99 at Amazon I gave this super compact two-in-one coffee maker a full five stars in my review, because it just works so well, and is perfect for morning brews. Set up the drip coffee maker before bed, set the timer, and you'll wake to the aroma of a freshly brewed carafe. Want an espresso? Slot a Nespresso Original style pod into the DualBrew and hit the single or double shot button. It's quick, easy, and £90 off for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Café Mini: was £479.99 now £398.98 at Amazon As you can tell from the name, this is a more compact version of the full Ninja Luxe Café, and despite its small footprint, it can brew both espresso and drip coffee with adaptive brew setting to suit your beans. Our reviewer Karen Freeman praised its versatility, and it's a great little all-rounder. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja AutoBarista: was £799.99 now £599.99 at Amazon This fully automatic espresso machine prepares 10 drinks at the touch of a button, and is one of the best value bean-to-cup coffee makers I've seen in this year's Black Friday sales. We tested the updated AutoBarista Pro earlier this year, and gave it four and a half stars out of five. This original model has all the same great features, and is only lacking the swappable bean hoppers and a couple of drink options. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99 now £49 at Amazon Nespresso's smallest coffee maker is always a great deal on Black Friday, and this year's offer is particularly good if you choose the liquorice black colourway. This little coffee maker is less than half price, and comes with a discovery pack of Vertuo capsules to taste-test — and you can get two travel mugs and even more free coffee when you place an order for pods on the Nespresso website. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Next and Milk Frother: was £198.99 now £79 at Amazon This is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen this year, knocking 60% off the RRP of this brilliant little bundle. The Vertuo Next is similar to the Pop, but with a larger water tank and height-adjustable drip tray, and the included milk frother lets you turn your Nespresso shots into delicious cappuccinos and lattes. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Esenza: was £119 now £95 at Amazon With £20 off, this might not seem like a staggering Black Friday deal at first glance, but look closer and you'll see that you're also getting 50 Nespresso Original capsules along with the little Esenza machine. I found this exact coffee maker in a Spanish hotel room earlier this year, and if it can stand up to daily use there, I'm confident it will give you many years of happy brewing. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Barista Bundle: was £199.99 now £99 at Amazon One of the hottest Nespresso deals this Black Friday, this bundle includes the excellent little Vertuo Pop coffee maker, an Aeroccino milk frother, 20 Nespresso Vertuo coffee capsules, two insulated glass mugs, and two coffee spoons. Ideal for a couple setting up their first place together, or for a student who wants to make their rented room feel like a home. Read more Read less ▼

Air fryers

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $129.99 now $78.99 at Amazon Ninja's compact five-quart air fryer is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday. It's just the right size for cooking a portion of fries, crisping up leftovers, or even dehydrating fruit for a tasty, chewy snack. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer XL: was $179.99 now $98.99 at Amazon A larger version of the fryer above with an increased 6.5-quart capacity, this is one of the best air fryer deals I've seen anywhere this Black Friday, knocking a huge 45% off the list price. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon The portable Ninja Crispi won't get cheaper than this over Black Friday. This model, with its non-toxic glass cooking dishes, is great for compact kitchens and small enough to take to the office to crisp up your lunch. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £149 at Amazon What makes this air fryer different to the Foodi Max? To be honest, very little. Both offer two cooking zones, six modes, and a total capacity of 9.5 litres. The only real difference is that this model has a less glossy finish — and it's £10 cheaper. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi Max 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £159.99 at Amazon This extra-large version of the classic two-drawer Ninja Foodi has also received a healthy Black Friday price cut at Amazon, with £70 off. It was slightly cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, but if you're cooking for a family and need more space than the standard Foodi can offer, the Foodi Max is still an excellent buy. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Double Stack: was £229.99 now £169 at Amazon The Double Stack won a TechRadar Choice award for its clever two-tier design, and the 7.6-litre version has dropped by over £60 at Amazon for Black Friday. It was less on Amazon Prime Day though, so I'll be keeping a close eye out for further price cuts. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi Pro: was £249.99 now £174.99 at Amazon If you like the sound of the Ninja Crispi but have a family to feed, this king-sized model uses the same type of borosilicate glass dishes, but has a much larger capacity. With £75 off, it's one of this year's best air fryer deals this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Other appliances

Ninja Slushi: was £309.99 now £189 at Amazon The classic Ninja Slushi has hit a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday, which is perfect if you're entertaining this Christmas and want to make tasty drinks for your guests. It's a great Christmas gift too, and they'll never know you saved £120 off the regular price. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja BlendBoss: was £104.99 now £79.99 at Amazon This powerful compact blender is down to its lowest ever price with this Black Friday deal. All colours are on offer, but the rather fetching lavender lemonade shown here is the cheapest. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Creami Swirl: was £317.19 now £289.99 at Amazon This is a relatively modest Black Friday discount compared to some, but still brings Ninja's best-selling soft serve and scoopable ice cream maker down to a record-low price. Ever had Christmas pudding or mince pie ice cream? You can now. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle: was £109.99 now £69.99 at Amazon If you love coffee (or you're buying a Christmas gift for someone who does), you need a temperature-controlled kettle to achieve the optimum brewing temperature. This smart-looking number from Ninja has six temperature presets so you can get the heat right for your brew, and this is the cheapest it's ever been direct from Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer: was £139 now £96.60 at Amazon This stylish hand mixer boasts a powerful motor to tackle everything from whipping eggs and cream through to kneading dry dough — and its speed increases gradually so you're not covered with a cloud of icing sugar when making buttercream. It's plummeted to a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday, Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK