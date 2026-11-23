I'm TechRadar's Homes Editor, and I'm here to help you find the best Black Friday deals on the kitchen appliances you need to upgrade your kitchen. I'm checking price histories and sorting the wheat from the chaff so you can save both time and money. In the US, my favorite deal is the De'Longhi Rivelia coffee maker, which is now just $999 at Amazon (was $1,229.95). It's the cheapest this premium espresso machine has ever been, and I particularly love its swappable bean hoppers, which let you switch between caf and decaf whenever you want.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
In the UK, I'm a big fan of the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte, which is fantastic value for £329 at Amazon (was £529.99). It's a huge saving on a premium espresso machine with pleasingly tactile physical controls (no touchscreens here), a pressure gauge that lets you see whether your shot of espresso is properly extracted before you even taste it, and easily adjustable brew settings. It looks great too, and is guaranteed to impress visitors.
US Quick Deals
- Breville Barista Touch: was
$999.95now $799.95 at Amazon
- De'Longhi Magnifica Duo: was
$999.95now $699.95 at Amazon
- Ninja Air Fryer XL: was
$179.99now $98.99 at Amazon
- Ninja French Door Air Fryer: was
$279.99now $199.95 at Amazon
- Ninja Slushi: was
$299.99now $229 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Sage Barista Pro: was
£729.95now £550 at Amazon
- De'Longhi La Specialista Arte: was
£529.99now £329 at Amazon
- Ninja Air Fryer XL: was
$179.99now $98.99 at Amazon
- Ninja Slushi: was
£309.99now £189 at Amazon
- Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender: was
£89.99now £56 at Amazon
Today's best kitchen appliance deals in the US
Coffee makers
This Breville Barista model lets you pick your preferred drink from a bright color touchscreen, and helps you grind the right dose of coffee beans at exactly the right size. It doesn't have an automatic tamping lever, but does come with a calibrated hand-operated tamper to help you get a perfectly level, crack-free bed of coffee grounds.
Read moreRead less▼
The most affordable machine in the Barista series, the Express has physical controls rather than a touchscreen and no tamping lever, but it still guides you in brewing delicious coffee with its automatic grinder and pressure gauge that lets you see if your espresso is well extracted before you even take a sip.
Read moreRead less▼
The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's spectacular value.
Read moreRead less▼
Breville's top-end espresso machine would normally be well outside my budget, but with this Black Friday discount it's finally a realistic option. Highlights include auto milk steaming, cold extraction for mellow-tasting iced drinks, and a heated group head so water doesn't cool down on its way from the boiler to the portafilter.
Read moreRead less▼
Our reviewer Cesci Angell awarded this stylish espresso machine a perfect five stars, praising its easy-to-use design and compact footprint. It always gets a good discount for Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, and this $250 price cut is one of the best yet.
Read moreRead less▼
This five-star De'Longhi coffee maker won me over with its clever assisted brewing, which helps you achieve well-extracted espresso like a trained barista. During testing I particularly loved its clever Bean Adapt tech that helps you adapt brew settings to suit your chosen coffee. A smart choice this Black Friday with a huge $200 saving.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has knocked a huge $300 off one of De'Longhi's most advanced espresso machines for Black Friday. The Duo can prepare your favorite drinks hot or cold, and finish them with hot or cold milk foam. Its cold brewing mode is particularly impressive, producing a shot of mellow-tasting cold-extracted espresso in just three minutes.
Read moreRead less▼
This De'Longhi coffee maker comes with two bean hoppers, which you can swap in an instant, letting you switch between full-caf and decaf in seconds (for example). We awarded it a full five stars, and this Black Friday offer knocks $300 off the regular price.
Read moreRead less▼
I called the Primadonna Aromatic "one of the best espresso machines I've ever used" in my review, and heaped praise upon its ability to 'learn' what you like to drink and when. This is an colossal $500 Black Friday price cut, and if it's now within your budget, you won't regret splashing out.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the original Luxe Café — Ninja's super versatile all-in-one coffee maker. It grinds, brews espresso, makes cold-brew, brews filter coffee, and foams milk (automatically or manually). It's the only machine your kitchen counter needs, and it's more affordable than ever for Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
This upgraded version of the Luxe Café includes extra drink presets and a super-satisfying tamping lever to create a perfectly even bed of coffee in your filter basket. There's a hot water line for preparing tea and long drinks like americanos as well, which is a welcome addition.
Read moreRead less▼
This premium single-serve Nespresso machine can brew short or long drinks thanks to its adjustable-height cup platform, and has a special 'over ice' mode that makes a more concentrated coffee to enjoy over ice. This is the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon.
Read moreRead less▼
A premium version of the compact Vertuo Next single-serve Nespresso machine, in chic cream with gold accents, or smart black. A great pick if you like the look of the Vertuo Up, but don't need the over-ice function. Again, this is a record-low price not to be missed.
Read moreRead less▼
An extra-large Nespresso Vertuo machine with a 54oz water tank, and options to brew in four different cup sizes, A step up from the Vertuo Next, and almost the same price with this Black Friday price cut at Amazon.
Read moreRead less▼
A luxe version of the super-small Vertuo Pop+ with a new monochromatic look and metallic accents. The Pop+ Deluxe is now cheaper than the classic model with this 38% Black Friday price cut, so why settle for less?
Read moreRead less▼
The Lattissima One is one of very few Nespresso machines with a milk foaming system, allowing you to turn your shot of espresso into a creamy latte or frothy cappuccino. Note that unlike the machines above, this one takes Nespresso Original pods (the ones shaped like a little top hat), which gives you even more choice.
Read moreRead less▼
This compact, beginner-friendly espresso machine (which we awarded four stars) will look stunning in your kitchen, and with this Black Friday discount it proves that you don't have to pay over the odds for great design. The deal applies to all colorways, from sweet pastels to glossy red and black.
Read moreRead less▼
Our tester Josephine Watson gave this chic espresso machine four and a half stars out of five in her review, and it's back down to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. It's available in a huge selection of colors, so you can pick the one that will best suit your kitchen.
Read moreRead less▼
Air fryers
Ninja's compact five-quart air fryer is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday. It's just the right size for cooking a portion of fries, crisping up leftovers, or even dehydrating fruit for a tasty, chewy snack.
Read moreRead less▼
A larger version of the fryer above with an increased 6.5-quart capacity, this is one of the best air fryer deals I've seen anywhere this Black Friday, knocking a huge 45% off the list price.
Read moreRead less▼
The portable Ninja Crispi is the smallest air fryer we've ever tested here at TechRadar, but don't let that fool you — it's surprisingly powerful and perfect for single servings. The Stone and Cyberspace colorways have received the deepest discounts for Black Friday 2026.
Read moreRead less▼
Our reviewer Josephine Watson called the Ninja DoubleStack "the air fryer of my dreams", and this Black Friday discount makes it even more tempting. Its two-tier design gives you plenty of cooking space while minimizing the amount of real estate it uses on your kitchen counter.
Read moreRead less▼
https://www.techradar.com/home/air-fryers/ninja-french-door-air-fryer-and-countertop-oven-does-it-all-but-it-cooks-faster-than-you-might-expect-so-youll-need-to-keep-an-eye-on-it
Read moreRead less▼
If the original DoubleStack is too small for your family, this king-sized 10-quart version gives you lots of extra cooking space while retaining a small footprint. It's always a popular pick during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
The Crispi series has proved such a smash hit that Ninja has now released a version with two cooking zones for preparing complete meals. It's super simple to use, too (our tester gave it four and a half stars). I've had my fingers crossed for a Black Friday price cut, and here it is!
Read moreRead less▼
Other appliances
Ideal if you're hosting over Christmas and want to impress your guests with frozen cocktails and tasty iced festive desserts, this frosty blue version of the Ninja Slushi is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Want something more classic? The black colorway is down to the same price.
Read moreRead less▼
The compact but powerful BlendBoss earned a place in our roundup of the best blenders this year thanks to its ability to turn even tough ingredients into a silky smoothie, and this Black Friday deal is the cheapest it's ever been.
Read moreRead less▼
This is one of the few blenders I've tested that can blend kale so finely it doesn't leave unpleasant flakes on your teeth, and I gave it a full five stars in my review as a result. This is just 20 cents of its lowest-ever price, and a great deal for anyone into smoothies and shakes.
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best kitchen appliance deals in the UK
Coffee makers
This stylish espresso machine is surprisingly compact, and is a great option for aspiring home baristas (in fact, we awarded it four and a half stars out of five). You're in control of the brewing process, but the machine will offer smart suggestions to help you achieve better-tasting results. Amazon just knocked £130 off the asking price, making it a real Black Friday bargain.
Read moreRead less▼
I've tested a lot of coffee makers (and I mean a lot), and this remains one of my favorites. The tamping lever is just so pleasing to use, and together with the smart dosing system, makes it easy to achieve a perfect bed of ground coffee ready for brewing. In my review I called it "the most satisfying coffee machine I've ever used", and I stand by that.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sage Barista Express is a classic, and brilliant value with over £130 off for Black Friday. It features manual buttons and dials rather than a touchscreen for a more classic look, and has a physical pressure gauge that lets you see whether your shot of espresso is being well extracted.
Read moreRead less▼
If I was buying a drip coffee maker right now, this would be the one. I had a great time testing it, and consumed far more caffeine than is advisable. Its removable water tank makes filling it a breeze, its basket is easy to clean, and its insulated jug keeps your coffee hot for an astonishingly long time. During my tests it will still at the perfect drinking temperature four hours after brewing.
Read moreRead less▼
Sage's Barista series of espresso machines are surprisingly compact and easy to use, teaching you the fundamentals of brewing delicious coffee as you go. The Barista Pro displays all the key information you need on its LCD screen, and allows you to tinker with brew settings using its pleasingly tactile buttons. You'll feel like a pro in no time — and with 25% off the RRP, you'll have enough cash left for some quality beans too.
Read moreRead less▼
My colleague Josh Russell says the Eletta Ultra "comes crammed with every feature you could want", and I'm inclined to agree. With De'Longhi's hot and cold LatteCrema system, a menu of over 50 drinks at your fingertips, and extra quiet grinding and brewing, it's one of the most advanced coffee makers De'Longhi has ever made. This is the first time it's been on sale for under £1,140.
Read moreRead less▼
The Eletta Explore also brews hot and cold, and even adjusts its own brew settings to suit your chosen coffee beans. Our reviewer Josephine Watson gave it a near-perfect four and a half stars out of five, praising it as "easily one of the best bean-to-cup coffee makers I’ve tested." This enormous £220 Black Friday price cut makes it an even more appealing option.
Read moreRead less▼
The 'duo' in the name of this compact automatic espresso machine refers to its huge menu of both hot and cold drinks, and its ability to create silky milk foam at your chosen temperature. With almost £150 off, it's a great deal this Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
De'Longhi's super-compact, super-affordable espresso machine is a steal on Black Friday. Despite its bargain price, it offers the build quality and performance you'd expect from De'Longhi, and our reviewer praised its beginner-friendly interface. The deal applies to all four colors: black, steel, red, and electric blue.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a huge £200 Black Friday discount on a quality bean-to-cup coffee maker that makes brewing consistently delicious espresso effortless. Our reviewer gave it four and a half stars out of five, praising its flexible approach that lets you take full manual control, or guides you through the coffee-making process.
Read moreRead less▼
This coffee maker's interchangeable hoppers make switching between different beans a snap, and its milk-frothing system is one of the best we've tested. Our reviewer called it "easily one of the best bean to cup machines available right now", and it's back to a record-low price for Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
De'Longhi has added a full color touchscreen to its classic La Specialista espresso machine, making it easier to select your preferred coffee, and letting you tinker with brew settings with a tap of your finger. If ease of use is a top priority, it's an excellent option.
Read moreRead less▼
I gave this super compact two-in-one coffee maker a full five stars in my review, because it just works so well, and is perfect for morning brews. Set up the drip coffee maker before bed, set the timer, and you'll wake to the aroma of a freshly brewed carafe. Want an espresso? Slot a Nespresso Original style pod into the DualBrew and hit the single or double shot button. It's quick, easy, and £90 off for Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
As you can tell from the name, this is a more compact version of the full Ninja Luxe Café, and despite its small footprint, it can brew both espresso and drip coffee with adaptive brew setting to suit your beans. Our reviewer Karen Freeman praised its versatility, and it's a great little all-rounder.
Read moreRead less▼
This fully automatic espresso machine prepares 10 drinks at the touch of a button, and is one of the best value bean-to-cup coffee makers I've seen in this year's Black Friday sales. We tested the updated AutoBarista Pro earlier this year, and gave it four and a half stars out of five. This original model has all the same great features, and is only lacking the swappable bean hoppers and a couple of drink options.
Read moreRead less▼
Nespresso's smallest coffee maker is always a great deal on Black Friday, and this year's offer is particularly good if you choose the liquorice black colourway. This little coffee maker is less than half price, and comes with a discovery pack of Vertuo capsules to taste-test — and you can get two travel mugs and even more free coffee when you place an order for pods on the Nespresso website.
Read moreRead less▼
This is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen this year, knocking 60% off the RRP of this brilliant little bundle. The Vertuo Next is similar to the Pop, but with a larger water tank and height-adjustable drip tray, and the included milk frother lets you turn your Nespresso shots into delicious cappuccinos and lattes.
Read moreRead less▼
With £20 off, this might not seem like a staggering Black Friday deal at first glance, but look closer and you'll see that you're also getting 50 Nespresso Original capsules along with the little Esenza machine. I found this exact coffee maker in a Spanish hotel room earlier this year, and if it can stand up to daily use there, I'm confident it will give you many years of happy brewing.
Read moreRead less▼
One of the hottest Nespresso deals this Black Friday, this bundle includes the excellent little Vertuo Pop coffee maker, an Aeroccino milk frother, 20 Nespresso Vertuo coffee capsules, two insulated glass mugs, and two coffee spoons. Ideal for a couple setting up their first place together, or for a student who wants to make their rented room feel like a home.
Read moreRead less▼
Smeg has put together some great bundle deals for Black Friday, including this pairing of an ECF03 espresso maker (which I awarded a full five stars) and a CGF03 coffee grinder. Add both to your basket and the discount of £199.95 will be applied automatically.
Read moreRead less▼
I gave the Smeg Mini Pro Espresso Machine four and a half stars in my review, with its price being my main reservation. That's no longer a problem with this Black Friday bundle deal, which saves you £950 off the Mini Pro together with a premium coffee grinder. Add both to your basket to see the discount.
Read moreRead less▼
Air fryers
Ninja's compact five-quart air fryer is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday. It's just the right size for cooking a portion of fries, crisping up leftovers, or even dehydrating fruit for a tasty, chewy snack.
Read moreRead less▼
A larger version of the fryer above with an increased 6.5-quart capacity, this is one of the best air fryer deals I've seen anywhere this Black Friday, knocking a huge 45% off the list price.
Read moreRead less▼
The portable Ninja Crispi won't get cheaper than this over Black Friday. This model, with its non-toxic glass cooking dishes, is great for compact kitchens and small enough to take to the office to crisp up your lunch.
Read moreRead less▼
The Foodi air fryer is a classic for a reason, and our tester Emily Peck granted it a full five stars in her review. It was one of the best Black Friday kitchen tech deals around last year, and is a steal with an £80 discount.
Read moreRead less▼
What makes this air fryer different to the Foodi Max? To be honest, very little. Both offer two cooking zones, six modes, and a total capacity of 9.5 litres. The only real difference is that this model has a less glossy finish — and it's £10 cheaper.
Read moreRead less▼
This extra-large version of the classic two-drawer Ninja Foodi has also received a healthy Black Friday price cut at Amazon, with £70 off. It was slightly cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, but if you're cooking for a family and need more space than the standard Foodi can offer, the Foodi Max is still an excellent buy.
Read moreRead less▼
The Double Stack won a TechRadar Choice award for its clever two-tier design, and the 7.6-litre version has dropped by over £60 at Amazon for Black Friday. It was less on Amazon Prime Day though, so I'll be keeping a close eye out for further price cuts.
Read moreRead less▼
If you like the sound of the Ninja Crispi but have a family to feed, this king-sized model uses the same type of borosilicate glass dishes, but has a much larger capacity. With £75 off, it's one of this year's best air fryer deals this Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
Why wait for the summer to have a barbecue? This two-in-one air fryer and indoor grill lets you cook your burgers and sausages in the dead of winter, and Amazon has knocked over £80 off for Black Friday. We loved the versatility of the original Ninja Foodi Max, and awarded it four stars our of five in our review.
Read moreRead less▼
Other appliances
The classic Ninja Slushi has hit a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday, which is perfect if you're entertaining this Christmas and want to make tasty drinks for your guests. It's a great Christmas gift too, and they'll never know you saved £120 off the regular price.
Read moreRead less▼
This powerful compact blender is down to its lowest ever price with this Black Friday deal. All colours are on offer, but the rather fetching lavender lemonade shown here is the cheapest.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a relatively modest Black Friday discount compared to some, but still brings Ninja's best-selling soft serve and scoopable ice cream maker down to a record-low price. Ever had Christmas pudding or mince pie ice cream? You can now.
Read moreRead less▼
If you love coffee (or you're buying a Christmas gift for someone who does), you need a temperature-controlled kettle to achieve the optimum brewing temperature. This smart-looking number from Ninja has six temperature presets so you can get the heat right for your brew, and this is the cheapest it's ever been direct from Amazon.
Read moreRead less▼
This rechargeable blender is small enough to take anywhere, and much more powerful than its light weight and compact size might lead you to believe; in fact, I gave it a full five stars in my review. This is a record-low price, with 38% off the RRP.
Read moreRead less▼
This stylish hand mixer boasts a powerful motor to tackle everything from whipping eggs and cream through to kneading dry dough — and its speed increases gradually so you're not covered with a cloud of icing sugar when making buttercream. It's plummeted to a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday,
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.