pCloud's Black Friday sale cuts lifetime cloud storage prices by up to 62%, with plans starting at $159
The 3in1 bundle includes password management and encryption
pCloud is offering Black Friday discounts across its lifetime cloud storage plans, giving you a way to store and access your files without paying an ongoing subscription. The sale includes four options, ranging from 500GB of storage to a 3TB bundle with password management and additional encryption.
Best For: Anyone wanting long-term cloud storage without monthly fees, particularly those storing large photo, video, and document collections.
The Deal: Save up to 62% on pCloud lifetime plans, with 500GB for $159, 2TB for $379, the 3TB bundle for $579, or 10TB for $1,099. The offer ends November 28, 2026.
Best pCloud deal
The pCloud 3in1 Lifetime Bundle combines 3TB of cloud storage, pCloud Pass password management, and zero-knowledge encryption, with automatic backups, file syncing, and cross-platform access for a single one-time payment.
Why we recommend it
pCloud offers more than somewhere to upload files, with desktop applications for Windows, macOS, and Linux, plus mobile apps for Android and iOS. Files sync between devices, and the pCloud Drive lets you access cloud storage via a virtual drive without storing everything locally.
Automatic backups, file sharing, and built-in media playback are included. There's also pCloud Photos, which organizes pictures into timelines and albums, alongside a photo editor, and pCloud Docs for creating and editing documents.
The 3in1 bundle, discounted by $938, is the most interesting one because it includes 3TB of storage, pCloud Pass for managing passwords, and pCloud Encryption for protecting sensitive files. The latter uses client-side, zero-knowledge encryption, so files placed in the encrypted folder are protected before they ever leave your device.
In his four-star storage review, our expert Craig said "We've tested some of the best cloud storage services, and pCloud stands out. This Swiss-based service offers an impressive range of features at an attractive price, making it an excellent choice for sharing large files with friends and family or syncing them across all your devices."
Price context & historical value
The 500GB plan gets cut from $279 to $159, saving you $120, and the 2TB plan falls from $709 to $379, saving you $330. The 10TB option has the biggest drop, falling from $2,799 to $1,099, a saving of $1,700.
The 3in1 bundle is reduced from $1,517 to $579, saving you $938, or 62%.
|
Plan
|
Regular price
|
Black Friday price
|
Discount
|
500GB Lifetime
|
$279
|
$159
|
43% off
|
2TB Lifetime
|
$709
|
$379
|
47% off
|
10TB Lifetime
|
$2,799
|
$1,099
|
61% off
|
3TB 3in1 Bundle
|
$1,517
|
$579
|
62% off
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy pCloud if...
If you're tired of recurring cloud storage charges, have a substantial collection of files, or want storage, password management, and additional encryption in one purchase.
❌ Skip pCloud if...
If you need only a small amount of storage, prefer a monthly subscription with less upfront commitment, or require zero-knowledge encryption across all your files without purchasing an add-on.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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