pCloud is offering Black Friday discounts across its lifetime cloud storage plans, giving you a way to store and access your files without paying an ongoing subscription. The sale includes four options, ranging from 500GB of storage to a 3TB bundle with password management and additional encryption.

Best For: Anyone wanting long-term cloud storage without monthly fees, particularly those storing large photo, video, and document collections.

The Deal: Save up to 62% on pCloud lifetime plans, with 500GB for $159, 2TB for $379, the 3TB bundle for $579, or 10TB for $1,099. The offer ends November 28, 2026.

Best pCloud deal

Why we recommend it

pCloud offers more than somewhere to upload files, with desktop applications for Windows, macOS, and Linux, plus mobile apps for Android and iOS. Files sync between devices, and the pCloud Drive lets you access cloud storage via a virtual drive without storing everything locally.

Automatic backups, file sharing, and built-in media playback are included. There's also pCloud Photos, which organizes pictures into timelines and albums, alongside a photo editor, and pCloud Docs for creating and editing documents.

The 3in1 bundle, discounted by $938, is the most interesting one because it includes 3TB of storage, pCloud Pass for managing passwords, and pCloud Encryption for protecting sensitive files. The latter uses client-side, zero-knowledge encryption, so files placed in the encrypted folder are protected before they ever leave your device.

In his four-star storage review, our expert Craig said "We've tested some of the best cloud storage services, and pCloud stands out. This Swiss-based service offers an impressive range of features at an attractive price, making it an excellent choice for sharing large files with friends and family or syncing them across all your devices."

Price context & historical value

The 500GB plan gets cut from $279 to $159, saving you $120, and the 2TB plan falls from $709 to $379, saving you $330. The 10TB option has the biggest drop, falling from $2,799 to $1,099, a saving of $1,700.

The 3in1 bundle is reduced from $1,517 to $579, saving you $938, or 62%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Black Friday prices Plan Regular price Black Friday price Discount 500GB Lifetime $279 $159 43% off 2TB Lifetime $709 $379 47% off 10TB Lifetime $2,799 $1,099 61% off 3TB 3in1 Bundle $1,517 $579 62% off

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy pCloud if...

If you're tired of recurring cloud storage charges, have a substantial collection of files, or want storage, password management, and additional encryption in one purchase.

❌ Skip pCloud if...

If you need only a small amount of storage, prefer a monthly subscription with less upfront commitment, or require zero-knowledge encryption across all your files without purchasing an add-on.