Whoop Humans is rolling out to subscribers now

It lets you connect directly with family and friends

You get full control over the goals and stats shared

Whoop is expanding its app offerings to let you connect up with friends and family rather than just focusing on your own fitness: it's called Whoop Humans, and it lets you share your stats, goals, and achievements with a selected network of contacts.

It's similar to what you can do with a Strava account, though Whoop is pushing the privacy angle hard: there are granular controls over what's shared and with whom, the option to keep certain stats private permanently or temporarily, and a promise not to "sell or monetize" any of the data collected.

"In a world that's becoming increasingly artificial, we're building something deeply human," says Whoop CEO and founder Will Ahmed. "This is the most verifiably human network ever launched."

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

"Every account represents a real person with a verified heartbeat. They have real goals, challenges, and achievements. That's what makes Whoop Humans different, and it’s a big area of investment for us," he added.

Separate to Whoop Teams

You can choose what you share and with whom (Image credit: Whoop)

Some of the content you can share includes sleep, recovery, strain, and activity data, as well as achievements. There's a new feature too, called Whoop Moments, which you can use to celebrate photos of workouts or milestones.

According to Whoop, 57% of its members already belong to at least one Whoop Team. This adds another dimension beyond leaderboards and groups though — it's more personal and directly, between you and friends and relatives.

Whoop says it's also pushing back against what modern-day social media platforms have come to be, filled with AI-produced content, bots, and clickbait. The idea is to increase accountability, make fitness more fun and social, and have the opportunity to support other Whoop users when they need it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In theory at least, it sounds like a useful addition to the platform. Whoop Humans is rolling out in the Whoop app from today (November 12), included as part of any Whoop subscription, and Whoop Teams will remain available.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.