The Hbada E3 Ultra (Gen 5) ergonomic chair has arrived with an unusual combination of adjustable support, built-in massage, and heating. Designed for people who spend long hours at their desks, it offers a 150-degree recline, adaptive lumbar support, and numerous adjustments to help support different sitting positions.

Best For: Remote workers, creatives, and anyone wanting a highly adjustable office chair with integrated massage and heating.

The Deal: The Hbada E3 Ultra (Gen 5) has launched priced at $639 in the US and £639 in the UK, down from its eventual $999/£999 retail price. That's a $360/£360 saving, or 36% off.

Why we recommend it

The Hbada E3 Ultra (Gen 5) takes a more fancy approach to ergonomic seating than a conventional office chair. Its Full-Body Active Tracking System combines a 12-rail linkage, eight-axis synchronized movement, and spring damping to help the chair follow posture changes.

Its three-zone lumbar system features adjustable wings that rotate approximately 80 degrees, along with 60mm of height adjustment and 32mm of tracking movement. This will maintain lower-back contact whether you're working upright or leaning back.

The most unusual feature is without doubt the heated 4D massage system which offers kneading, tapping, and vibration functions. There are three massage intensity settings and three heating levels, with separate controls for each. Heating sessions last five minutes.

The chair also includes 8D armrests, a 4D headrest, adjustable seat depth, and breathable mesh upholstery. The backrest reclines to 150 degrees and locks into four positions.

For more of our favorites, see our guide to the best office chairs we've tested.

Price context & historical value

The $639/£639 introductory price represents a 36% reduction against Hbada's eventual $999/£999 retail price. As the chair has only just launched, it hasn't previously been available at a lower price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the E3 Ultra (Gen 5) if...

If you want extensive ergonomic adjustments, a deep recline, and integrated heating and massage, the E3 Ultra (Gen 5) is the chair for you, especially at the introductory price.

❌ Skip the E3 Ultra (Gen 5) if...

If you prefer a simpler chair, don't need powered comfort features, or would rather wait for independent reviews to establish its long-term durability before spending this much money.