Available in black, gray, and pink colors, the Hinomi X2 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is designed for anyone spending long hours at a desk, with a four-panel backrest, adjustable lumbar support, and 6D armrests. The successor to the X1, it offers 15 adjustable elements to help accommodate different body shapes and sitting preferences.

Best For: Home office workers, professionals spending long hours at a desk, and anyone wanting extensive ergonomic adjustments.

The Deal: The Hinomi X2 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is reduced from $899 to $699 for Black Friday, saving $200 (22%). The promotion runs from November 1 through November 30.

Why we recommend it

Finding an office chair that fits properly can be difficult, particularly if you're taller, shorter, or regularly change how you sit. The Hinomi X2 Pro addresses this with a height range of 5'1" to 6'6" and 15 adjustable elements.

Its four-panel backrest supports different areas of your back, adapting to changes in posture. The 3D lumbar system offers additional adjustment for your lower back, and the 6D armrests can be repositioned to suit different tasks, including typing, reading, and leaning back.

The wear-resistant mesh upholstery will help with ventilation, and the aluminum alloy frame and base promise a sturdy foundation. The chair supports up to 330 lbs and has been tested to BIFMA standards, with verification by TÜV. Hinomi also offers a warranty of up to 10 years.

In his four-star review of the Hinomi X1, our expert Collin said: "This chair has fantastic adjustability, allowing it to be customized to your liking and even your specific use case." He summed up his review saying: "All around, this is a fantastic chair. If you are looking for a great ergonomic chair, this one is a great one to consider."

For more of our favorites, see our guide to the best office chairs we've tested.

Price context & historical value

The Hinomi X2 Pro normally sells for $899, but the Black Friday promotion brings it down to $699, a huge $200 saving. This is the lowest price of 2026, and the deal runs until November 30.

British buyers can snap up the chair for £699, down from £899, from here.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Hinomi X2 Pro if...

If you spend a lot of your working day sitting and want a chair with extensive adjustments. The four-panel backrest, 3D lumbar support, and 6D armrests offer plenty of ways to tailor the fit, and the mesh upholstery and substantial warranty add to its appeal.

❌ Skip the Hinomi X2 Pro if...

You don't spend a lot of time sitting at your desk or prefer a traditional padded office chair. Even with $200 off, the X2 Pro is a considerable investment, and its extensive adjustment options may be unnecessary for some users.