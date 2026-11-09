Straight Talk just dropped an unlimited data plan to $20/mo ahead of Black Friday — a brand new record

The cheap unlimited data plan market has really taken off in recent years, but even the cheapest of plans usually sets you back at least $30 per month. That can still add up, but luckily, I've spotted a decent unlimited data plan for even less this week.

Over at Straight Talk, you can get a brand-new line on the carrier's StraightSAVINGS! plan for just $20 per month instead of $25 when you bring your device, thanks to an early seasonal deal ahead of Black Friday.

This promotion supports both eSIM and physical SIM phones, but you'll incur a small $4.88 one-time purchase if you go with the latter. Otherwise, you're all set here for an incredibly cheap unlimited data plan on your phone of choice.

Interestingly, I can't see any end date for this particular promotion at Straight Talk, so it could be a great opportunity to lock in a really cheap line over a long period. The only caveat I can see with Straight Talk's latest deal is that you'll need to set up auto pay on your account to secure this record-low price.

This promotion is also available to both new and existing customers. The latter will need to open a new line specifically, but it appears there are no restrictions otherwise, which is pretty impressive considering most carriers usually aim their best deals at new customers.

Get a super cheap unlimited plan at Straight Talk

Straight Talk: get unlimited data for $25 $20/mo with autopay at Straight Talk

Straight Talk's latest deal has to be one of the cheapest unlimited data plans on the market this month. You can bring your device over to the carrier this week to set up a single line on the carrier's StraightSAVINGS! plan for just $20 per month rather than the usual $25. That was already a cheap plan, but this saving cements Straight Talk as an even better value option.

Note, if the above all-in-one deal doesn't appeal, then there are plenty of other promotions to consider at Straight Talk this week. I've included a few just down below, including one fantastic deal on the iPhone 16e. That's a slightly older device now, but it's still worth checking out if you're looking for a decent iPhone without breaking the bank.

Also available at Straight Talk Wireless

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $299.99 with a new line at Straight Talk

The iPhone 16e is still a great device, especially when you can get it at a discount with this deal at Straight Talk. Right now, the carrier is offering a healthy upfront saving on the device when you pair it up with a new line on a Silver Unlimited plan or higher. With plans as low as $45 per month, this is a great all-in-one option if you're looking to cut those bills down to size.