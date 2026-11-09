NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, November 9 (game #1247)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 8 (game #1246).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1247) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STEAK KNIFE

CARD SHARK

CON JOB

BOOTCUT

NAVY SEAL

SHELL GAME

MINT LEAF

GAMMA RAY

TAPE DISPENSER

LOW-RISE

FUN SPONGE

RIP-OFF

SKINNY

FLIMFLAM

GRAPEFRUIT

SPOON

DISTRESSED

NYT Connections today (game #1247) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Designed to trick you

Designed to trick you GREEN: Well worn trousers

Well worn trousers BLUE: Share a jagged element

Share a jagged element PURPLE: Marine life second

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1247) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DECEITFUL SCHEME

DECEITFUL SCHEME GREEN: JEANS DESCRIPTORS

JEANS DESCRIPTORS BLUE: THINGS WITH SERRATED EDGES

THINGS WITH SERRATED EDGES PURPLE: ENDING IN SEA CREATURES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1247) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1247, are…

YELLOW: DECEITFUL SCHEME: CON JOB, FLIMFLAM, RIP-OFF, SHELL GAME

CON JOB, FLIMFLAM, RIP-OFF, SHELL GAME GREEN: JEANS DESCRIPTORS: BOOTCUT, DISTRESSED, LOW-RISE, SKINNY

BOOTCUT, DISTRESSED, LOW-RISE, SKINNY BLUE: THINGS WITH SERRATED EDGES: GRAPEFRUIT SPOON, MINT LEAF, STEAK KNIFE, TAPE DISPENSER

GRAPEFRUIT SPOON, MINT LEAF, STEAK KNIFE, TAPE DISPENSER PURPLE: ENDING IN SEA CREATURES: CARD SHARK, FUN SPONGE, GAMMA RAY, NAVY SEAL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It was hard not to begin with GRAPEFRUIT SPOON, as it seemed such an utterly random tile, and after I’d added MINT LEAF to the more obvious THINGS WITH SERRATED EDGES I was convinced that I’d landed a Purple First.

Alas, this foursome was only classed as a blue — although I’d argue that it was a more difficult spot than ENDING IN SEA CREATURES; congratulations if you chose to start here.

My failure to get the yellow came down to not realizing what SHELL GAME is — although after Googling it afterwards I remembered that as a gullible tourist I had fallen for it once in New Orleans and lost $20 guessing the location of a small ball. Fortunately, it’s the kind of trick you only fall for once, but there’s always a new fool, as it’s been around since Ancient Greece.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, November 8, 2026, game #1246)

YELLOW: HAIR SALON SERVICES: BLOWOUT, COLOR, EXTENSIONS, TRIM

BLOWOUT, COLOR, EXTENSIONS, TRIM GREEN: MUSCULAR: BUILT, CUT, JACKED, RIPPED

BUILT, CUT, JACKED, RIPPED BLUE: THINGS THAT HELP MAKE SENSE OF A SITUATION: CLARITY, CONTEXT, INSIGHT, PERSPECTIVE

CLARITY, CONTEXT, INSIGHT, PERSPECTIVE PURPLE: VEGETABLE HOMOPHONES: CARAT, CHARRED, KORN, LEAK