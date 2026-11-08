Bosgame opens orders for its $6,199 Ryzen AI-powered compact workstation

The M5 MAX combines AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 with substantial memory

Bosgame equips its mini PC with an additional PCIe 4.0 storage slot

BOSGAME has opened orders for the M5 MAX, a compact workstation built for artificial intelligence tasks and other jobs that consume memory.

The mini PC runs on AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor, paired with 192GB of LPDDR5 memory soldered directly to the motherboard.

Storage comes with a 2TB solid-state drive using a PCIe 4.0 interface, giving the system fast internal storage from the outset.

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Memory, storage, and cooling inside the chassis

Large language models, image generators, and data analysis applications can require substantial memory resources, making the system's hardware configuration particularly relevant to these workloads.

The available M.2 2280 expansion slot supports another PCIe 4.0 drive, allowing owners to increase storage capacity without replacing the factory-installed drive.

BOSGAME also incorporates a three-fan cooling arrangement, although the company has not released thermal measurements or acoustic results showing how effectively it handles sustained workloads.

This configuration could also interest executives at companies such as OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, whose businesses generate revenue from customers accessing models hosted in their own data centers.

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Running compatible AI models locally could give some users an alternative to repeatedly paying for remote computing services, although the economics depend on hardware costs and actual workloads.

Extensive connectivity includes OCuLink and dual 10GbE networking

The BOSGAME M5 MAX comes with two USB-C ports supporting data transfer rates of up to 40Gbps each.

Both ports also support DisplayPort Alt Mode, allowing compatible monitors to connect through these interfaces alongside other peripherals.

Screens can also be connected through DisplayPort 2.1 or HDMI 2.1, with the latter using TMDS signalling.

Three USB-A ports operate at 10Gbps each, providing faster connections for external storage devices and other high-speed peripherals.

A fourth USB-A port is limited to 480Mbps, a rate better matched to keyboards, mice and other devices that send only small amounts of data.

Wired networking comes from two RJ-45 jacks rated at 10GbE, allowing simultaneous connections to separate high-speed networks.

Wireless access runs through Wi-Fi 7, while Bluetooth 5.4 handles pairing with headsets, keyboards and other nearby devices without cables.

An OCuLink 4i port built on PCIe 4.0 allows external hardware to connect through a cable, providing an additional expansion option beyond the machine's internal storage slots.

Furthermore, a UHS-II reader accepts SD cards, which suits photographers and video editors who move large files between cameras and the workstation.

Two 3.5mm jacks handle audio, allowing compatible headphones, speakers and microphones to connect directly to the machine.

The specification sheet includes several features associated with conventional workstation desktops, including substantial memory, dual network connections and external hardware expansion.

However, the $6,199 asking price makes comparisons with conventional workstations and other compact AI computers particularly important.

Though preorders are currently active, BOSGAME has not announced a shipping date or provided details about the machine's physical dimensions, operating system and warranty coverage.

Via Guru3D

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