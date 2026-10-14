iBuyPower unveils an AMD AI workstation with 128GB of memory

The compact system uses AMD's 16-core Zen 5 processor

Integrated Radeon graphics deliver 40 compute units for graphics workloads

iBuyPower has entered the compact AI workstation market with a $3,999 mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor.

The Pro AMD AI Halo Mini PC combines 128GB of memory, integrated Radeon graphics, and is designed for professional computing and local AI workloads.

According to the company, this device measures 70 × 198 × 200 mm, runs Windows 11 Pro, and occupies relatively little desk space.

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A leather strap accompanies the compact design

Its product images also show a leather strap against the compact enclosure, giving the system a distinctive visual detail beyond its technical specifications.

The workstation uses a 16-core Zen 5 processor, Radeon 8065S integrated graphics based on RDNA 3.5, and a neural processing unit rated at 55 TOPS.

Its graphics processor includes 40 compute units, while the system’s 128GB of LPDDR5X memory runs at 8,000 MHz for demanding shared-memory workloads.

iBuyPower says the hardware can run AI models locally, support ray tracing and interactive simulations, and handle creative, engineering and data-intensive tasks.

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Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and two 10Gb Ethernet ports, alongside USB4 connections capable of transferring data at up to 40 Gbps.

The front panel includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports, a USB4 Type C connection, an audio jack and an SD card reader.

Rear connections add DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, another USB4 port, additional USB ports, and the second Ethernet connection.

Two 10Gb Ethernet ports but no cluster

The Pro AMD AI Halo Mini PC is equipped with two 10Gb Ethernet ports, which provide fast wired networking.

However, their presence alone does not confirm that multiple units can operate together as an AI cluster.

That requires a compatible software stack and configuration for distributing model workloads across machines, details iBuyPower has not announced for this particular system.

The storage design offers three M.2 positions, including two 2280 slots and another supporting 2242 or 2280 drives, with PCIe 4.0 connectivity.

The 128GB memory capacity may appeal to developers running large models locally, although usable model size and speed will depend on software and workload demands.

We reached out to iBuyPower, and the company confirmed that the mini PC comes with an SSD. The starting configuration comes with a 1TB SSD, and it costs $3,999.

When this device launches on the company’s website, potential buyers will be able to select the capacity they’d like the system to configure.

This mobile workstation is scheduled to become available in Q4 2026, but higher capacities will incur more cost.

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