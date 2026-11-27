There are countless Black Friday deals on air fryers, including plenty from Ninja, and it can pose a problem. The brand's line-up can be quite confusing, and so selecting the perfect air fryer for you can be a chore.

• Browse the full Black Friday sales

Not only does Ninja have quite a few similar air fryers on the market, varied only in small ways by function number or capacity, but its line-up is different between region. Between the US and UK, models are similar, but with slight differences in looks, capacity and name. So finding the right model could be like finding a needle in a hay stack.

Thankfully, that's where we come in. We've tested plenty of Ninja air fryers, and have covered others in the deals. So we know the ins and outs of these devices, and can make some useful recommendations to help you find which device is best for you. We'll also simplify the line-up somewhat with an easy quiz.

Every single model on this list has been discounted for Black Friday, though by varying amounts. So when you find the right air fryer for you, we'll bring you the best prices on it. And if you don't agree with our pick, or want to know what else is on the market, below the quiz you'll find a list of all of the deals.

Today's best Ninja air fryer deals in the US

Save 45% ($81) Ninja Air Fryer XL: was $179.99 now $98.99 at Amazon This discount brings the core Ninja air fryer down only $9 off its lowest price, saving you loads that you can put towards the food going in it. Note, some of the smaller models are even cheaper, but this is for the 6.5QT model. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% ($91.30) Ninja Dualzone 8-QT Air Fryer: was $219.99 now $128.69 at Amazon The Dualzone is currently at the lowest price it's ever been at, though it's had this discount since a month prior to Black Friday. Still, that's a huge saving on this otherwise-pricey model. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% ($30) Ninja Doublestack 8-QT: was $219.99 now $189.99 at SharkNinja Of all the Ninja discounts, this isn't the best we've seen; the Doublestack has gone down to $149 before. That was over a year ago, though, and we've not see it go below $189 since September 2025. Who knows how long it'll take to get lower. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($32.48) Ninja Crispi: was $179.99 now $147.51 at Amazon The Ninja Crispi flirts with discounts frequently, although at $147 it's the cheapest we've seen it sell for in 2026. It's only a modest percentage saving, but massive cuts are all but unheard of on the unit in the US. Read more Read less ▼

Save 8% ($30) Ninja Crispi Dualzone : was $379.99 now $349.99 at SharkNinja Ninja's premium Crispi Dualzone only launched this year, so any kind of discount is a pleasant surprise. It's not a huge reduction, but that's because of the newness of the product. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Ninja air fryer deals in the US

Save 21% (£20.99) Ninja 4.7L Air Fryer Pro: was £99.99 now £79 at Amazon While the Air Fryer Pro pops below £79 occasionally, it's never gone below £72, so it's not as though a much better discount is waiting around the corner. It is sold at £79 pretty frequently, though. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£90.99) Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L: was £269.99 now £179 at Amazon The biggest cost reduction of any of these Ninja air fryers in the UK is on the Double Stack, which also recently hit its new lowest-ever price (albeit by a could of pounds). I'd say it's the best deal of the bunch this year. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£50.99) Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-In-1: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon At £99, the Crispi is at its lowest-ever price, with a solid third off. This isn't the first time the Ninja Crispi has been at this price, but it's an infrequent discount. All color models of the device are at this same low cost. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% (£50) Ninja Crispi Dualzone 8-In-1: was £299.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Despite the relatively modest percentage discount, the Crispi Dualzone has sold out from a few retailers I've checked (including Ninja's own website). It's a new 2026 release from the brand, so I just appreciate any discount whatsoever. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK