I feel like I've blinked and Black Friday is back again. Fortunately, it couldn't come soon enough if, like me, you're in the market for a Dyson cordless vacuum. The decision can be a little overwhelming, but discounted prices certainly make it easier.

I've never owned a cordless vacuum. Mainly, I'm worried that it won't do my entire house before needing to charge, but also because I haven't wanted to part with loads of cash for the privilege. While I've had my eye on the Dyson V8 Cyclone down to $299 (was $399) on Amazon in the US and £199 (was £349.99) on Amazon in the UK, I'm not sure if it'll exactly meet my needs.

So, I created a quick simple quiz that only asks you four questions before revealing a recommendation for the Dyson cordless vacuum that'll suit your lifestyle. Whether you've got a busy home or just need something for a quick runaround, it'll take less than a minute to reveal your result.

Today's best Dyson cordless vacuum deals in the US

Dyson Car+Boat: was $299.99 now $229.95 at Amazon The Dyson Car+Boat is an option for someone looking for a handheld vacuum that can still tackle heavy-duty cleaning tasks, while fitting into tight spots. It's got the same base model as the full-sized V8 (up next), but it's also $70 less. It's got a long battery life, powerful suction and comes with an array of handy tools. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V8 Cyclone: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Dyson V8 Cyclone is on sale as part of the Black Friday sales. When we tested it, we said it's : "a simple stick vac with an affordable price and some serious cleaning power." Now, at $100 cheaper for a limited time, it's an even more affordable option. Despite being the more budget-friendly option, it still works well across carpet and hard floors, as well as picking up pet hair. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin: was $479.99 now $328.69 at Amazon The Dyson Cyclone V10 is one of the brand's older models, but the Origin came in as a refreshed model in 2022. With just over $150 off for Black Friday, you can get a 60-minute runtime, powerful suction and a motorbar cleaner head for all floors. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V10 Konical + Auto-empty Dok: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Walmart This mid-range pick is slightly more pricey than our budget-friendly choices, but it also comes with some pretty impressive features. Similar power (150W of suction) to the V8 and V10, same up to 60-minutes runtime, but you'll get Dyson's Auto-empty Dok that'll hold dust up to 60 days. It also features Dyson's All Floor Cones cleaner that works on all floor types. An impressive discount with $200 off for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V15 Detect: was $849.99 now $598.50 at Amazon While the Dyson V15 Detect is a few years old now, it's still a superb vacuum cleaner with a spree of innovative features. There's powerful suction, an auto suction mode, two advanced cleaner heads and an over $250 discount on its usual price. That's a massive saving if you're looking for a cordless vacuum that can do all floor types. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V16 Piston Animal: was $1,099.99 now $899 at Amazon The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is by far the most expensive options of the Dyson cordless vacuum range but with $200 off for Black Friday, it's a little more affordable. If you're looking for a premium pick that comes with a few more advanced features like dust compression, ultra-smooth empty and easy tool switching, as well as up to 70 minute runtime, this is the pick for you. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Dyson cordless vacuum deals in the UK

Dyson Car+Boat: was £249.99 now £199 at Amazon The Dyson Car+Boat is an option for someone looking for a handheld vacuum that can still tackle heavy-duty cleaning tasks, while fitting into tight spots. It's got the same base model as the full-sized V8 (up next), but it's also £50 less. It's got a long battery life, powerful suction and comes with an array of handy tools. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V8 Cyclone: was £349.99 now £199 at Amazon The Dyson V8 Cyclone is on sale as part of the Black Friday sales. When we tested it, we said it's : "a simple stick vac with an affordable price and some serious cleaning power." Now, at £150 cheaper for a limited time, it's an even more affordable option. Despite being the more budget-friendly option, it still works well across carpet and hard floors, as well as picking up pet hair. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Clean+Wash: was £429.99 now £259 at Amazon If you're looking for a wet cleaner that'll tackle spills and messes, the Dyson Clean+Wash is an excellent choice. In our review, we said it wasn't quite exceptional enough to justify the price tag, but with a $100 discount, it's a deal worth checking out for Black Friday. Lightweight, lies completely flat and will clean up both solids and liquids. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Cyclone V10: was £449 now £269 at Currys The Dyson Cyclone V10 is one of the brand's older models, but we think if you find a major discount, then it's worth checking out. So, with just £180 off for Black Friday, it's a very capable cleaner at a more affordable price. It's a little more expensive than the V8, but you'll get the same up to 60-minute runtime with a larger dustbin (0.76L as opposed to the V8's 0.54L). Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V10 Konical + Auto-empty Dok: was £549.99 now £398 at Amazon This mid-range pick is slightly more pricey than our budget-friendly choices, but it also comes with some pretty impressive features. Similar power (150W of suction) to the V8 and V10, same up to 60-minutes runtime, but you'll get Dyson's Auto-empty Dok that'll hold dust up to 60 days. It also features Dyson's All Floor Cones cleaner that works on all floor types. An impressive discount with just over £150 off for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was £649 now £479 at Currys While the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is a few years old now, but it's still a superb vacuum cleaner with a spree of innovative features. There's powerful suction, an auto suction mode, two advanced cleaner heads and a £170 discount on its usual price. That's a massive saving if you're looking for a cordless vacuum that can do all floor types. Similar to the Detect, it comes with some extra tools and region-specific filters. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V16 Piston Animal: was £749 now £549 at Currys The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is by far the most expensive option of the Dyson cordless vacuum range but with £200 off for Black Friday, it's a little more affordable. If you're looking for a premium pick that comes with a few more advanced features like dust compression, ultra-smooth empty and easy tool switching, as well as up to 70 minute runtime, this is the pick for you. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK