As a journalist who’s been covering the tech world for the better part of a decade, I can honestly say that I’ve never seen a worse time for consumers to buy a brand-new phone.

The race to build AI-fueling data centers (and the vast amounts of RAM they require) has wrought havoc on the cost of smartphones — the fact that Samsung’s entry-level flagship, the Galaxy S26, now has a starting price of $999 / £959 / AU$1,649 (a year-on-year increase of $200 / £160 / AU$100) should tell you everything you need to know.

And if, like me, you’re an iPhone user, then things aren’t much better. After keeping prices fairly steady for several years, Apple finally gave in and increased the cost of every iPhone it had on sale in September. We’re now in a situation where Apple’s cheapest handset, the iPhone 17e, costs an eye-watering $699 / £699 / AU$1,149. Even as a fan of the brand, I’ll tell you right now that you can find much better value by scouting out the best Android phones, particularly if you’re after a mid-range device.

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It shouldn’t be too surprising, then, that online retailer MusicMagpie has reported a 53% surge in refurbished iPhone sales, following the release of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. It makes a lot of sense as consumers try to sniff out any bargains on potential upgrades, but I completely get any scepticism that some folks may have about going down the refurbished route, particularly as I was once among you.

I always preferred to buy my phones new, but after taking the plunge last year and writing about my experience of using a refurbished phone for the first time, I honestly don’t see myself ever going back.

Refurbished tech has completely won me over

The iPhone 17e is comparative in performance to the iPhone 17 (Image credit: Future)

When I last wrote about this topic, I had a refurbished iPhone 16 to hand, but in the time since, I had to lend that device to my wife following a rather disastrous meeting between her iPhone 15 Pro and the concrete floor of a car park.

After trying to stick it out with Android for a time, I decided that I was too deep into Apple’s ecosystem to truly give it up, so I decided to go in search of another refurbished Apple phone.

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In the end, I settled on a ‘like new’ refurbished iPhone 17e from Giffgaff, coming to the conclusion that what I needed more than anything was access to iOS, a recent chipset with plenty of updates ahead of it, and a compact phone that was easy enough to use one-handed (I almost broke a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra when trying to hold my daughter in one arm and text with the other).

Just like with my time using the iPhone 16, this newer model has proven to me that opting for a refurbished unit is a reliable choice. My iPhone 17e arrived as fresh as if it had just been unboxed for the first time, along with 100% battery health. In the time that I’ve been using it, the phone hasn’t failed me, keeping up with everything from texting on WhatsApp to video editing on Instagram Edits.

The cost of buying a new big-ticket phone is only set to get worse in 2027.

For context, the phone was priced at £529 at the time of purchase, which is a massive £170 less than the iPhone 17e's current retail price at the Apple Store. As a family man with bills to pay, that’s not an insignificant amount of money, and it says a lot that, as I’ve been scouring this year's slate of Black Friday phone deals, I’m yet to see an offer on a new iPhone that comes anywhere near offering the same level of value.

It also doesn’t help that, if recent predictions are to be believed, the cost of buying a new big-ticket phone is only set to get worse in 2027.

Refurbished phones will only get more appealing

Watching Shrinking on Apple TV, on the iPhone 17e's 6.1-inch display (Image credit: Future)

According to a recent IDC report, the ongoing RAM crisis isn't expected to subside until 2028 at the earliest, and that only means that prices for consumers are likely to keep rising as companies have to pay greater amounts for memory. It’s a vicious cycle, but I think the one silver lining is that it should drive retailers to offer more choice on refurbished tech as interest continues to grow.

Already, there are a good amount of incentives available to tempt users into giving refurbished tech a try. For instance, my iPhone 17e is covered by a free 24-month warranty, which Giffgaff offers for all of its ‘like new’ phones, while Vodafone provides a free battery replacement service for up to three years from the point of purchase with certain contracts. In the US, I'd look at Best Buy and Back Market, while OzMobiles and JB Hi-Fi are popular choices in Australia.

All of this comes on top of the now-accepted standard to provide professionally refurbished tech, which is great for peace of mind.

As more retailers look to hop aboard the refurbished bandwagon, it should hopefully lead to a wider array of incentives on offer to attract business, so my hope is that buying a refurbished phone will only become a more rewarding prospect as time goes on.

For now, however, the very fact that refurbished tech gives Apple fans a way of circumventing the brand’s sky-high prices is already a big win, and if you are thinking about upgrading to a more recent iPhone this Black Friday, I can’t recommend buying pre-owned enough.

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