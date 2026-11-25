I've now clocked up around 130 hours in Grand Theft Auto 6 and have been using a host of different gadgets since booting it up for the very first time for review last month.

One of the areas of gaming hardware I know most about is headsets, and I've been able to test a fair few while playing GTA 6. From premium planar sets to mid-range open-backers, to budget-friendly reliable wired headsets, I've really mixed it up with my Vice City audio experience.

And getting the most out of your sound and audio is something you'll want to consider with GTA 6: it's got some incredible audio design, sound effects, and use of music, which only pulls you further into the game if you've got some awesome gear to immerse you deeper.

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This isn't an exhaustive list by any means, but a short list of the sets I've been able to test and why they might be good ones to look out for if you're after something to enhance your Vice City audio experience.

Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC and 'regular' Maxwell 2 — planar brilliance

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

My absolute favorite gaming headsets of the day for pure quality audio were always going to be one of my top picks for and best experiences in GTA 6.

The planar magnetic drivers of the Maxwell 2 and Maxwell2 ANC are a huge joy for listening to the world and soundscape of Leonida. The detail of the audio is extraordinary to begin with, but then being able to hear all of it so clearly through the Maxwell 2's drivers is truly excellent. And even when things get their most chaotic in car crashes and high-octane gunfights with gangs, you'll still be able to hear clearly.

The Maxwell 2 ANC then offers you the extra welcome functionality of just shutting off the outside world by enabling the noise cancellation — and it won't kill the bass, either.

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Beyerdynamic MMX 130 wireless

(Image credit: Future/Beyerdynamic)

If you're looking for a gaming headset that's in the 'slightly north of $100 / £100' price bracket, then the recently released Beyerdynamic MMX 130 Wireless is one of the easiest headsets to recommend. It's such a good headset, and at such a good price.

I have loved using this headset, and have probably used it the second most out of all the products listed here. It's an open-back beauty that channels all the audio brilliance and pedigree of Beyerdynamic to make for a fantastically expansive soundscape experience, which has been a joy.

It's simple to use and get going with, has no complicated parts, and is also fabulously comfortable, so you won't even remember you're wearing it in those long, long hours in Vice City.

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SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1

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If you really need to keep the budget down when thinking about a headset for GTA 6, then the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is a belter of a headset that won't cost you much, and if you don't mind being tethered to your controller, it will offer you a cracking audio experience.

While it sits at the budget end of SteelSeries' headset range, it still shares a lot of the same pedigree, standards, and audio quality that the very top of the brand's line offers — see below for more on those.

At its core, it has the same 40-mm neodymium drivers as other more expensive headsets in the SteelSeries range, which offer excellent audio quality of all kinds, and while its build might not be quite as robust or premium-feeling or changeable through a companion app, it's comfortable to wear, has easy-to-handle controls, and is spectacular value for money — especially in sales periods when you can pick one up for a song.

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Turtle Beach Stealth Pro 2 — Superb superhuman hearing

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I knew the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro 2 headset would likely be a great fit for Leonida — we did give it a full five stars after all — but I have been really taken with this headset, particularly when it comes to gunfire, deep and rumbling noises, and, in particular, that Superhuman Hearing feature.

These are the kind of things that Turtle Beach headsets have always done well anyway: proper gaming audio that accentuates the big and bombastic noises such as gunfire, crashes, chaos, high-octane impacts, and more.

However, with a touch of that Superhuman Hearing button to engage the feature, the headset offers a whole new level of immersion; details become more detailed (somehow), everything becomes clearer, and as a result, the immersion is greater. A fabulous choice for GTA 6.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

One of my favorite headset releases of the year: the Nova Pro Omni from SteelSeries is such a great Swiss Army Knife of a gaming headset and one that's perfect to deploy for GTA 6.

As well as offering that excellent default SteelSeries audio quality right out of the box, it's got a whole host of 2026-ifications that make it a world-beater of a multiplatform headset. It builds upon the Nova Pro Wireless beautifully with a host of comfort and design benefits such as plush earcups and a ratcheted volume wheel, excellent battery life for those long hours driving across Vice City, and brilliant, certified Hi-Res wireless audio.

I've found it a particularly excellent option for playing GTA 6 on my PS5 Pro as part of a PC-and-console setup — it's a single headset solution to a multiplatform setup and makes it perfect for playing and absorbing the game on one platform, while being able to enjoy media, look up guides, or devour albums of music from artists from the game all in the comfort of one seat.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

But the only real problem I have with the above Nova Pro Omni is that the Nova Elite exists, and I could test that straight after.

Both are wonderful headsets that I'd encourage anyone to go for if they are considering; however, the Nova Elite really does just offer something extra on the audio quality front. It just sounds better. Those custom carbon fiber drivers and the brass ring surround do seem to offer a level of audio brilliance that's both of the SteelSeries style and quality, but simultaneously better than the other SteelSeries headsets.

So if you had narrowed it down to one or the other of SteelSeries' premium headsets, then it might just be the sheer audio quality and prowess of the Elite that wins you over — as it did with me in GTA 6, as everything just sounded sharper, clearer, and offered more depth and richness, be it sirens from afar, vocal tones from NPCs, or the chaotic barrages of music and gunfights at the same time.

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