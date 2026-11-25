Finding a good deal on high-speed internal storage has become increasingly difficult amid the ongoing NAND and DRAM shortages. But with Black Friday here, I've found five 1TB SSDs from Samsung, Kingston, Lexar, and WD that buck the trend of rising prices.

Now, my personal favorite is the Samsung 990, currently $180 (was $230). With read speeds up to 7,150 and write speeds of 6,450 MB/s, it offers a solid balance of performance and power efficiency. For a faster drive, the Samsung 990 Pro is the better pick, but more expensive at $248 (was $320).

Alternatively, the Lexar NM790 is 50 cents cheaper than the Samsung, but was originally $250. It boasts read/write speeds of up to 7,400MB/s reads and 6,500MB/s writes. The WD_Black SN7100, currently $195 (was $210) at Newegg, delivers impressive sequential read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s. And the Kingston NV3 is cheaper than all of them at $140 (was $216), but it's also the slowest, reaching up to 6,000MB/s read and 4,000MB/s write speeds.

Today's best 1TB SSD deals

Save $50 Samsung 990 1TB: was $229.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The 1TB Samsung 990 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD delivers sequential read/write speeds of up to 7,150/6,450 MB/s, improved power efficiency, hardware encryption, TRIM support, and dedicated SSD management software tools. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70.50 Lexar NM790 1TB: was $249.99 now $179.49 at Amazon A PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD in the M.2 2280 form factor with 1TB of storage and rated speeds up to 7,400MB/s read and 6,500MB/s write. It's rated for 1,000TB written and uses Host Memory Buffer 3.0 instead of onboard DRAM, which helps it use up to 40% less power than DRAM-equipped Gen 4 drives. Read more Read less ▼

Save $71.99 Samsung 990 Pro 1TB: was $319.99 now $248 at Amazon The 990 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs around, with read/write speeds of up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s. But don't worry, there's no compromise on power consumption as the 990 Pro offers 50% better performance-per-Watt than the 980 PRO. Read more Read less ▼

Save $76 Kingston NV3 1TB: was $215.99 now $139.99 at Amazon A PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD in the M.2 2280 size with 1TB of storage and rated speeds of up to 6,000MB/s reads and 4,000MB/s writes. It's a DRAM-less design built for low power use, and it comes with Acronis True Image software for cloning your old drive. Read more Read less ▼

Save $15 WD Black SN7100 1TB: was $209.99 now $194.99 at Newegg Western Digital's popular drive is faster than the Samsung 990 - but not quite matching either the 990 Pro or Lexar. Still, it's impressive enough, with read/write speeds up to 7,250MB/s and 6,900MB/s. Read more Read less ▼

Why we recommend them

The Samsung 990 delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,150MB/s and 6,450MB/s. That's fast enough to handle most tasks without needing to upgrade to a PCIe 5.0 platform. Random read and write speeds reach up to 700,000 and 1.1 million IOPS, respectively.

Our sister site, Tom's Hardware, called the Lexar NM790 an all-around excellent SSD with little to lament in its review. We tested the heatsink version in our Lexar NM790 with Heatsink review, giving it a Great Value award and praising its PS5 benchmark score, though we noticed very occasional stutters while playing.

In our five-star Samsung 990 Pro review, we called it "an absolutely stellar M.2 SSD for both professional users and gamers alike. With solid capacities at a fair price and the fastest read/write performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD we’ve tested, this SSD should definitely be at the top of your list if you’re looking to upgrade or do a new PC build."

The Kingston NV3 is a solid, affordable SSD - in Tom's Hardware's review, they noted that Kingston can change the components inside the NV3 over time, so the drive you buy may not perform exactly like the review unit. That's common for budget drives, and the NV3 is still much faster than any SATA SSD or hard drive.

The WD_Black SN7100 is a popular pick, particularly for gaming, where its read/write speeds favor fast loading and saving. The review from our sister site PC Gamer highlighted its strong read performance and low operating temperatures and concluding that it was “perfect for any gaming PC or console.” Personally, I'm not convinced the extra speed is worth the extra cost here, when the Lexar and 990 Pro are beating it. But others may disagree.

Price context & historical value

All five SSDs are set a fair price for today's market, but far from where they used to be before the component price sent every cost skyrocketing. Even last year, 1TB drives were around the $100 mark - and I'm not sure when we'll see prices fall back to that again. Fingers crossed for 2027.

One thing to note about the Samsung 990. The 1TB model currently offers better value per terabyte than its 2TB sibling, so there's little financial incentive in buying the larger drive unless you need the extra capacity.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung 990 if... you're upgrading an older SSD or building a PC and want fast PCIe 4.0 storage for games, applications, and creative projects.

✅ Buy the Lexar NM790 if... you want near-flagship PCIe 4.0 speed for less than Samsung or WD charge, or you want high endurance for the money.

✅ Buy the Samsung 990 Pro if... you want blazing-fast speeds for heavy file transfers, video editing, and game saves.

✅ Buy the Kingston NV3 1TB if... you need an affordable boot drive or game drive, you're upgrading an older PC or laptop from a hard drive or SATA SSD, or you want the included cloning software.

✅ Buy the WD Black SN7100 if… you want a fast PCIe 4.0 SSD for a PC or laptop upgrade, and prefer it over the moderately pricier Samsung 990.