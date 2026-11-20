The Samsung 9100 Pro is the SSD we recommend for professionals who need workstation-level performance from their storage.

And right now, Samsung's premier Gen 5 9100 Pro 2TB SSD is down to $350 9was $680) at Newegg. That’s a mighty $280 saving on one of the fastest consumer SSDs we’ve tested, making it a tempting upgrade for workstation users and creative professionals.

With sequential read speeds of up to 14,800MB/s and write speeds of up to 13,400MB/s, this PCIe 5.0 drive is built for demanding workloads that large files and frequent data transfers.

Today’s best Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB deal

Black Friday Save $330 Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB: was $679.99 now $349.99 at Newegg The 2TB 9100 Pro is Samsung's first true Gen 5 SSD, and based on our tests, we reckon this one's the best there is - provided you need this level of performance and speed. This version comes without a heatsink, but a version with it is available for $500.

Why we recommend the Samsung 9100 PRO

The 9100 Pro is Samsung’s first true PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD, offering considerably higher bandwidth than conventional PCIe 4.0 drives. It also includes 2GB of LPDDR4X cache, Samsung’s V-NAND TLC memory and a five-year limited warranty.

We reviewed the 9100 Pro and awarded it 4.5 stars. Our testing highlighted its exceptional sequential write performance, with speeds that make a tangible difference when saving enormous video projects, creative assets and other large files.

In our testing, it delivered up to 39% faster sequential write performance than the Crucial T705 - its nearest competitor. That’s a mammoth advantage, and the 9100 PRO continued to impress with its random read and write performance.

It’s a superb drive, but a few caveats are worth noting. If you’re a gamer, then the 9100 Pro won’t make a significant difference to your daily life - you just don’t need the speed that this SSD can deliver, and cheaper alternatives will deliver the same kind of experience. It’s also overkill for everyday computing, and you’ll need a compatible PCIe 5.0 motherboard to reach its headline speeds.

Price context and historical value

At $349.99, the 2TB 9100 Pro is expensive - but it's the cheapest we've seen the flagship drive all year. Before the Black Friday sale, it tended to hover around the $380 to $4400 mark.

Its original $679.99 list price was tricky to justify for most buyers, whereas the current offer makes more sense for professionals who regularly work with large files.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung 9100 Pro if… you regularly handle large video files, creative projects or demanding workstation workloads and want some of the fastest sequential write performance available.

❌ Skip the Samsung 9100 Pro if… you’re primarily gaming or browsing the web. A good PCIe 4.0 SSD will probably offer better value.